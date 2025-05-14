Become a member
Wednesday, May 14
Ukraine's Ziferblat progresses to Eurovision 2025 grand finals

by Lucy Pakhnyuk
Ukraine's Ziferblat progresses to Eurovision 2025 grand finals
Ukrainian band Ziferblat representing Ukraine with the song "Bird of Pray" performs during the first semi-final of the Eurovision Song Contest 2025, at the St. Jakobshalle arena in Basel on May 13, 2025.(Photo by SEBASTIEN BOZON/AFP via Getty Images)

Represented by the band Ziferblat, Ukraine is moving on to the grand finals of Eurovision 2025.

Performing their song "Bird of Pray," Ziferblat passed the Eurovision semi-finals on May 13. Along with 10 other qualifying countries, Ukraine will progress to Saturday's grand final.

In total, 15 participating countries competed for the right to reach the final of the competition. The other 10 qualifying countries include Albania, Estonia, Iceland, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, San Marino, and Sweden.

Held annually, Eurovision is the world's largest music competition and an opportunity for participating countries, including Ukraine, to display their cultures on the world stage.

Ziferblat includes three members: vocalist Daniil Leshchynskyi, guitarist Valentyn Leshchynskyi, and drummer Fedir Hodakov.

Ukraine first began participating in the Eurovision Song Contest in 2003 and has won three times. Ruslana secured Ukraine's first Eurovision victory with her song "Wild Dances" in 2004.

Jamala secured Ukraine's second victory in 2016 with "1944," a song attributed to the forced deportation of Crimean Tatars in 1944. Kalush Orchestra secured Ukraine's third victory in 2022 with their song "Stefania."

Countries across Europe will be participating in the Eurovision Song Contest this year.

Russia has been barred from the song contest following its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

Lucy Pakhnyuk

News Editor

