Performing their song "Bird of Pray," Ukrainian band Ziferblat passed the Eurovision semi-finals on May 13, qualifying Ukraine for the grand final on May 17.
Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov confirmed that a Russian delegation will be in Istanbul on May 15 for direct peace talks with Ukraine. Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Putin’s foreign policy aide Yuri Ushakov will likely represent Russia.
The move follows Ukraine's ratification of the minerals agreement, deepening U.S.-Ukraine economic ties and signaling expanded U.S. involvement in Ukraine's long-term recovery.
"Ukraine has initiated a coordinated campaign to vilify Hungary in order to undermine our initiative to hold a poll on (Kyiv's) EU membership," Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said.
"Our people are going to be going there," U.S. President Donald Trump said.
German Chancellor Friedrich Merz warned that further concessions from Ukraine during negotiations would be unreasonable if Russia continues to attack civilian targets.
U.S. President Donald Trump's special envoys, Steve Witkoff and Keith Kellogg, will travel to Istanbul for possible peace talks between Ukraine and Russia, Reuters reported on May 13, citing three undisclosed sources.
President Volodymyr Zelensky said he will meet with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Ankara, but said both leaders are ready to fly to Istanbul if Russian President Vladimir Putin chooses to attend the talks there.
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, a major industrial and logistical hub, remains untouched by ground incursions but is under growing threat.
Presidential Office chief Andriy Yermak said Ukraine is "ready to discuss anything," but "only if a ceasefire is achieved."
Ukraine's Ziferblat progresses to Eurovision 2025 grand finals
Represented by the band Ziferblat, Ukraine is moving on to the grand finals of Eurovision 2025.
Performing their song "Bird of Pray," Ziferblat passed the Eurovision semi-finals on May 13. Along with 10 other qualifying countries, Ukraine will progress to Saturday's grand final.
In total, 15 participating countries competed for the right to reach the final of the competition. The other 10 qualifying countries include Albania, Estonia, Iceland, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, San Marino, and Sweden.
Held annually, Eurovision is the world's largest music competition and an opportunity for participating countries, including Ukraine, to display their cultures on the world stage.
Ziferblat includes three members: vocalist Daniil Leshchynskyi, guitarist Valentyn Leshchynskyi, and drummer Fedir Hodakov.
Ukraine first began participating in the Eurovision Song Contest in 2003 and has won three times. Ruslana secured Ukraine's first Eurovision victory with her song "Wild Dances" in 2004.
Jamala secured Ukraine's second victory in 2016 with "1944," a song attributed to the forced deportation of Crimean Tatars in 1944. Kalush Orchestra secured Ukraine's third victory in 2022 with their song "Stefania."
Countries across Europe will be participating in the Eurovision Song Contest this year.
Russia has been barred from the song contest following its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.