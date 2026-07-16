Ukraine's Omega special forces say drone strike hit Russian Su-24 bomber in occupied Crimea

Ukraine's Omega special forces unit said on July 16 that it struck a Russian Su-24M frontline bomber at the Saky air base in Russian-occupied Crimea.

The Su-24M is a modernized version of the Sukhoi Su-24, Soviet-designed supersonic frontline bomber that Russia uses to carry out strike missions against ground targets. The aircraft is capable of launching guided and unguided munitions and has been widely used by Moscow throughout its full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

According to the unit, operators from Omega's combat diver division identified the aircraft as it was preparing for takeoff before carrying out the strike using drones.

"The first drone struck the aircraft's nose section, while the second delivered an additional strike near the fuel tanks, confirming the target had been hit," the unit said in a statement.

The military said the aircraft had been preparing to carry out attacks against Ukraine.

The Kyiv Independent could not independently verify the claim.

The Saky air base, located on Crimea's western coast, is one of Russia's key military aviation hubs on the occupied peninsula and has repeatedly been targeted by Ukrainian strikes throughout the full-scale war.