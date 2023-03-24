Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Ukraine's military: Russia trying to encircle Avdiivka, but 'getting exhausted'

by The Kyiv Independent news desk March 24, 2023 11:59 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

The area of Avdiivka in Donetsk Oblast is currently one of the most active on Ukraine's front line, but Russian troops are "getting exhausted" there, Oleksii Dmytrashkivskyi, Ukraine's military spokesperson, said on March 24, cited by Ukrainska Pravda publication.

Russian forces are trying to encircle the city of Avdiivka, deemed "the second Bakhmut," and attacking Marinka, Dmytrashkivskyi said on national television, adding that "there were no losses of territory overnight."

According to Dmytrashkivskyi, who heads the united press center of the Tavriskiy direction of Ukrainian defense forces, the Russian military conducted 31 attacks in the Donetsk area over the past 24 hours, including 15 towards Avdiivka.

"A week or two ago, there were days when the Russians attacked 95 times in one area. It means we can say that the enemy is getting exhausted," the spokesperson said.

He added that Russia had resorted to using its "reserves" last week when a unit of the 98th Airborne Brigade and two tank companies joined the hostilities.

Avdiivka has been a front-line city since Russia first invaded Donbas in 2014 and is largely destroyed. It is located just 10 kilometers north of the center of the Russian-occupied Donetsk city.

Surviving Avdiivka: Russia intensifies assault on city deemed a ‘second Bakhmut’
The Kyiv Independent
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.