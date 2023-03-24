Ukraine's military: Russia trying to encircle Avdiivka, but 'getting exhausted'

This audio is created with AI assistance

The area of Avdiivka in Donetsk Oblast is currently one of the most active on Ukraine's front line, but Russian troops are "getting exhausted" there, Oleksii Dmytrashkivskyi, Ukraine's military spokesperson, said on March 24, cited by Ukrainska Pravda publication.

Russian forces are trying to encircle the city of Avdiivka, deemed "the second Bakhmut," and attacking Marinka, Dmytrashkivskyi said on national television, adding that "there were no losses of territory overnight."

According to Dmytrashkivskyi, who heads the united press center of the Tavriskiy direction of Ukrainian defense forces, the Russian military conducted 31 attacks in the Donetsk area over the past 24 hours, including 15 towards Avdiivka.

"A week or two ago, there were days when the Russians attacked 95 times in one area. It means we can say that the enemy is getting exhausted," the spokesperson said.

He added that Russia had resorted to using its "reserves" last week when a unit of the 98th Airborne Brigade and two tank companies joined the hostilities.

Avdiivka has been a front-line city since Russia first invaded Donbas in 2014 and is largely destroyed. It is located just 10 kilometers north of the center of the Russian-occupied Donetsk city.