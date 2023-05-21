Ukraine’s military reports advance near Bakhmut

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine's Third Assault Brigade on May 21 reported that it had advanced 700 meters deep into previously Russian-occupied territory near Bakhmut in Donetsk Oblast.

The brigade said that the length of the frontline affected by the advance was 1,730 meters.

During the operation, Ukrainian assault troops killed 23 Russian soldiers and injured over 40, destroying tanks and other military hardware, according to the report.

“Units of the Russian 72nd brigade were defeated – smashed to pieces – while attempting to regain positions previously re-captured by Ukrainian troops,” the Third Assault Brigade wrote on Facebook.

Russia’s Defense Ministry and the Kremlin-controlled Wagner mercenary outfit claimed complete control over Bakhmut on May 20. The claim was dismissed by Ukraine’s authorities and the military.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said on May 21 that Russian troops had not captured Bakhmut.

