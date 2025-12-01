HUR reports explosions at rail, pipeline hub in Russia’s Novosibirsk, Bryansk oblasts

Explosions on Nov. 20 and Nov. 28 damaged railway infrastructure in Russia’s Novosibirsk and Bryansk regions, a source in Ukraine’s military intelligence agency, known by its Ukrainian acronym HUR, told the Kyiv Independent.

According to the source, the first explosion took place on Nov. 20 near the settlement of Baryshovo in Novosibirsk Oblast, hitting a section of the West Siberian Railway. The blast reportedly disrupted freight traffic along the route

A second explosion was reported on Nov. 28 at the Unecha junction in Bryansk Oblast — a key node of the Moscow Railway on the Bryansk–Homel line, which is used to move fuel and military equipment toward Belarus. According to the source, a fuel train was hit in the incident.

HUR did not directly claim credit for the attacks, nor provide any additional details. The Kyiv Independent could not independently verify the claims.

The Unecha junction is also home to one of the largest hubs of the Druzhba oil pipeline system, operated by Transnefteprodukt. The facility is part of a network of roughly 9,000 kilometers (5,592 miles) of pipelines used to transport oil and petroleum products and is involved in supplying Russia’s military-industrial complex.

The reported incidents follow a series of previous operations against railway infrastructure inside Russia that HUR has claimed responsibility for in recent months.

Ukraine’s military intelligence has repeatedly targeted rail and fuel infrastructure inside Russia as part of efforts to disrupt logistics supplying Russian forces and complicate the movement of fuel, equipment, and ammunition to the front lines.