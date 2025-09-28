Ukraine's military intelligence claims killing Russian drone operators in occupied Melitopol

Ukraine's military intelligence (HUR) claimed on Sept. 28 that it killed at least four Russian drone operators in the Russian-occupied city of Melitopol in Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

HUR claimed that an explosion rocked a guarded military base on the airfield in occupied Melitopol, destroying a Soviet-era UAZ-452 van and at least four operators who were allegedly inside the vehicle. The video provided by HUR shows the van exiting a facility but doesn't show the explosion.

The Kyiv Independent couldn't independently verify the claim, as information coming from occupied territories is scarce. HUR did not disclose further details of the operation.

Since Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022, Ukraine has conducted various high-stakes operations in occupied territories to disrupt the Russian army's logistics and military capacity, as well as to boost morale.

Often using homemade long-range drones, Ukraine is often hitting military targets in occupied territories and deep inside Russia.

The Russian Defense Ministry has not reacted to the Ukrainian claim. Both sides rarely admit military targets taking a hit.