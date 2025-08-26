Ukraine to relax border crossing rules for men aged 18-22 on Aug. 26

Ukraine’s Cabinet of Ministers is expected to revise border crossing rules for men aged 18 to 22 on Aug. 26, President Volodymyr Zelensky said.

Ukrainian men aged 18 to 60 have been prohibited from leaving the country since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion in 2022, with some exceptions. Men aged 25 to 60 can be conscripted into the armed forces.

Zelensky's announcement came after his meeting with Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko on Aug. 26. The details of the new rules have not been published yet.

“All the details have been agreed upon with the military command, and the relevant mechanisms are expected to be launched in the near future,” Zelensky said.

On Aug. 12, Zelensky asked the Cabinet to relax border crossing rules for Ukrainian men aged 18 to 22.

On Aug. 18, Svyrydenko announced that the Cabinet was working on rules that would permit men aged 18 to 22 to cross the border.

On Aug. 22, a bill allowing them to cross the border was submitted to the Verkhovna Rada, Ukraine's parliament.

