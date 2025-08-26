Become a member
Ukraine to relax border crossing rules for men aged 18-22 on Aug. 26

Avatar
by Yuliia Taradiuk
Ukraine to relax border crossing rules for men aged 18-22 on Aug. 26

Ukraine’s Cabinet of Ministers is expected to revise border crossing rules for men aged 18 to 22 on Aug. 26, President Volodymyr Zelensky said.

Ukrainian men aged 18 to 60 have been prohibited from leaving the country since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion in 2022, with some exceptions. Men aged 25 to 60 can be conscripted into the armed forces.

Zelensky's announcement came after his meeting with Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko on Aug. 26. The details of the new rules have not been published yet.

“All the details have been agreed upon with the military command, and the relevant mechanisms are expected to be launched in the near future,” Zelensky said.

On Aug. 12, Zelensky asked the Cabinet to relax border crossing rules for Ukrainian men aged 18 to 22.

On Aug. 18, Svyrydenko announced that the Cabinet was working on rules that would permit men aged 18 to 22 to cross the border.

On Aug. 22, a bill allowing them to cross the border was submitted to the Verkhovna Rada, Ukraine's parliament.

Article image
MobilizationUkraineParliamentLawUkrainian armed forcesVolodymyr ZelenskyYulia Svyrydenko
Avatar
Yuliia Taradiuk

Reporter

Yuliia Taradiuk is a Ukrainian reporter at the Kyiv Independent. She has been working with Lutsk-based misto.media, telling stories of Ukrainian fighters for the "All are gone to the front" project. She has experience as a freelance culture reporter, and a background in urbanism and activism, working for multiple Ukrainian NGOs. Yuliia holds B.A. degree in English language and literature from Lesya Ukrainka Volyn National University, she studied in Germany and Lithuania.

