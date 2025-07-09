Ex-military chief Zaluzhnyi tops Ukraine's trust ranking, his successor falls behind

Valerii Zaluzhnyi, Ukraine's former top general, remains the country's most trusted public figure, ahead of President Volodymyr Zelensky and military intelligence chief Kyrylo Budanov, according to a new poll released by the Rating Sociological Group on July 9.

The poll, conducted on July 4 and 5, found that 73% of Ukrainians trust Zaluzhnyi, who was dismissed as commander-in-chief in February 2024 but continues to command strong public support. Zaluzhnyi currently serves as Ukraine's ambassador to the United Kingdom.

Zelensky was trusted by 67% of respondents, while Budanov received a 56% trust rating. Current Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi received just 41% support. Trust in Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal slipped significantly, with only 25% of those surveyed saying they trust him.

Shmyhal has served as Ukraine's prime minister since March 2020, steering the government through reforms and wartime governance. Despite persistent rumors of an impending government reshuffle, he retained his post during a cabinet shake-up in September 2024.

The survey was conducted using computer-assisted telephone interviews (CATI) with a nationally representative sample of 1,000 adults across Ukraine, excluding occupied territories.

A separate June poll released by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology (KIIS) found that trust in the president had dropped 11 points since May to 65%, with a trust balance of +35% — the lowest since March.

Zelensky's trust rating remains well above its February low of 57%, but regional disparities persist. The KIIS poll showed support was highest in western Ukraine at 73%, and lowest in the south and east at 61% — regions more frequently targeted by Russian attacks.