Zaluzhnyi appointed as Ukrainian ambassador to UK

Valerii Zaluzhnyi, the former commander-in-chief, has been approved by President Volodymyr Zelensky to be the next Ukrainian ambassador to the U.K., Ukraine's Foreign Ministry announced on March 7.

The Foreign Ministry sent a request to the U.K. in order to finalize the appointment.

Zelensky appointed Oleksandr Syrskyi as the new chief commander on Feb. 8, following months of speculation about a rift in Ukraine's leadership. Zaluzhnyi had led the country's military since July 2021.

Zaluzhnyi's dismissal followed multiple reports by Ukrainian and foreign media outlets, citing anonymous sources in the government, that Zelensky was set to fire the chief commander.

The decision sparked an emotional public debate, as Zaluzhnyi is widely popular with both the military and the population due to his role in leading the resistance against Russia.

Shortly before officially announcing the dismissal, Zelensky thanked Zaluzhnyi for his service in a Telegram post, adding that the ex-chief commander would remain a "part of the team."