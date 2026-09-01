Ukraine's former Defense Minister Fedorov to open defense tech firm with backing from Palantir CEO

Former Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov announced on Sept. 1 plans to launch a new defense technology firm, with Palantir CEO Alex Karp as its top investor.

"Ukraine will be the priority for me. During the full-scale war, our team gained unique experience working with defense technologies in Ukraine and seeing firsthand how technology is transforming modern warfare," Fedorov said in a press release.

Karp and Fedorov met on Aug. 31 at Palantir's office in Washington, where the two discussed the upcoming firm.

"Now we want to use this experience to build technologies that will strengthen Ukraine, help our allies, and ultimately make the world safer," Fedorov said.

The new company will apply Fedorov's Defense Ministry experience to weapons development that will strengthen Ukraine's security and cater to global applications as well.

"We've worked together for a half decade. I have been absolutely inspired by what you and the Ukrainians have pulled off, and very and super delighted that we could play a part. And you and your colleagues are launching a company that I think will be defining for the world, bringing your knowledge and acumen about the art of war, as a product to allied countries," Karp said.

More details about the company will be announced at a later date, the press release wrote.

Fedorov is also seeking U.S. investment for a new defense technology fund and offering to help the country develop drone capabilities in exchange for Patriot missile interceptors for Ukraine, he told the Financial Times in an interview published Aug. 30.