Ukraine's defense, digital ministries coordinate to scale drone solutions

Newly appointed Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal met with Digital Transformation Minister Mykhailo Fedorov to discuss expanding battlefield technologies, the officials said July 19.

Shmyhal said the meeting focused on scaling up systems that have proven effective in combat, particularly interceptor drones.

"This technology has made an incredible breakthrough, and the number of successfully downed Shaheds is growing rapidly every month," Shmyhal said. "It is important to find and quickly scale anti-Shahed solutions. This is the task set by the president."

He added that the meeting also addressed weapons production and the rollout of new systems that could shift dynamics on the front lines.

"We are working on deregulation in the field of drone transfer and decommissioning so that the military receives what they need without unnecessary bureaucracy," Shmyhal said.

Fedorov said the two discussed a new strategy for advancing defense innovation. Topics included the development of the "Army of Drones: Bonus" program and improving decision-making based on high-quality data, he said.

The meeting followed President Volodymyr Zelensky's recent government reshuffle, which saw Shmyhal resign as prime minister to take over the defense ministry. Zelensky has tasked the new leadership with boosting Ukraine's domestic weapons production amidst Russia's ongoing invasion.