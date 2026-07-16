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Ukraine's Air Force Deputy Commander announces resignation over Fedorov's dismissal

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by Asami Terajima
Ukraine's Air Force Deputy Commander announces resignation over Fedorov's dismissal
Pavlo Yelizarov, appointed Air Force Deputy Commander by President Volodymyr Zelensky on Jan. 19, 2025. (Mykhailo Fedorov / Telegram)

The deputy commander of Ukraine's Air Force, Pavlo Yelizarov, announced his resignation on July 16, one day after President Volodymyr Zelensky dismissed Mykhailo Fedorov as defense minister in the latest shake-up of his administration.

Colonel Yelizarov warned in his resignation letter that the dismissal of Fedorov, whose key priorities included reforming the air defense sector, would cause more casualties and destruction in Ukraine from Russian missile and drone attacks.

Fedorov appointed Yelizarov as part of the reform on Jan. 19, 2026.

"I believe that the removal of M. Fedorov is a great evil for the country's defense capability," Yelizarov wrote on Facebook, attaching a copy of his resignation letter.

The resignation comes as Ukraine faces a political shock after Zelensky ousted Fedorov, a defense minister widely respected by both the military and civilians for his reform agenda.

During his six-month tenure, Fedorov introduced a thorough After-Action Review to analyze each large-scale Russian aerial attack and worked closely with regional military administrations to bolster air defenses across Ukraine.

Fedorov appointed Yelizarov as the deputy commander of the Air Force shortly after becoming the defense minister in January over his success in leading Lasar's Group, one of the most effective drone units specializing in high-precision target strikes under the National Guard.

Yelizarov wrote in his resignation letter that he does not intend to continue serving in the Armed Forces, including in the reserve.

Yelizarov cited family circumstances as the basis for his discharge under paragraph 3 of Part 12 of Article 26 of the Law "On Military Duty and Military Service," which lists family-related grounds such as caring for sick relatives, the disability of family members, or raising children.

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Zelensky dismisses Defense Minister Fedorov, deepening turmoil in Ukraine’s military leadership
Mykhailo FedorovDefense MinistryUkraineRussiaGovernment reshuffleGovernmentAir defenseUkrainian Air Force
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Asami Terajima

Reporter

Asami Terajima is a reporter at the Kyiv Independent covering Ukrainian military affairs and front-line developments. She is the co-author of the weekly War Notes newsletter. She previously worked as a business reporter for the Kyiv Post, focusing on international trade, infrastructure, investment, and energy. Originally from Japan, Terajima moved to Ukraine during childhood and completed her bachelor's degree in Business Administration in the U.S. She is the winner of the Thomson Reuters Foundation's Kurt Schork Award in International Journalism 2023 (Local Reporter category) and the George Weidenfeld Prize, awarded as part of Germany's Axel Springer Prize 2023. She was also featured on the Media Development Foundation's 2023 "25 under 25: Young and Bold" list of emerging media makers in Ukraine. She is among the finalists for the U.K.'s One World Media Award 2026 in the Print category and the French Bayeux Calvados-Normandy award 2025 for war correspondents in the Young Reporter category.

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