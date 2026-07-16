Ukraine's Air Force Deputy Commander announces resignation over Fedorov's dismissal

The deputy commander of Ukraine's Air Force, Pavlo Yelizarov, announced his resignation on July 16, one day after President Volodymyr Zelensky dismissed Mykhailo Fedorov as defense minister in the latest shake-up of his administration.

Colonel Yelizarov warned in his resignation letter that the dismissal of Fedorov, whose key priorities included reforming the air defense sector, would cause more casualties and destruction in Ukraine from Russian missile and drone attacks.

Fedorov appointed Yelizarov as part of the reform on Jan. 19, 2026.

"I believe that the removal of M. Fedorov is a great evil for the country's defense capability," Yelizarov wrote on Facebook, attaching a copy of his resignation letter.

The resignation comes as Ukraine faces a political shock after Zelensky ousted Fedorov, a defense minister widely respected by both the military and civilians for his reform agenda.

During his six-month tenure, Fedorov introduced a thorough After-Action Review to analyze each large-scale Russian aerial attack and worked closely with regional military administrations to bolster air defenses across Ukraine.

Fedorov appointed Yelizarov as the deputy commander of the Air Force shortly after becoming the defense minister in January over his success in leading Lasar's Group, one of the most effective drone units specializing in high-precision target strikes under the National Guard.

Yelizarov wrote in his resignation letter that he does not intend to continue serving in the Armed Forces, including in the reserve.

Yelizarov cited family circumstances as the basis for his discharge under paragraph 3 of Part 12 of Article 26 of the Law "On Military Duty and Military Service," which lists family-related grounds such as caring for sick relatives, the disability of family members, or raising children.