Ukraine to receive 11 more IRIS-T air defense systems from Germany, ambassador says

Ukraine is set to receive 11 additional IRIS-T air defense systems from Germany, Ukrainian Ambassador to Germany Oleksii Makeiev said in an interview with European Pravda published on July 28.

Makeiev confirmed that out of 18 total IRIS-T SLM systems ordered from Germany, seven have already been delivered. The remaining 11 systems are expected to arrive as production continues.

"Each system currently produced for Ukraine includes three medium-range SLM launchers, and two short-range SLS launchers, as part of a unified complex," Makeiev said.

The IRIS-T system, manufactured by Germany's Diehl Defense, has become a key component of Ukraine's air defense network. It is designed to intercept cruise missiles, drones, and aircraft, but is less effective against ballistic missiles.

Makeiev acknowledged that only U.S.-made Patriot systems are reliably capable of shooting down ballistic threats like the Russian Iskander or Kinzhal.

Berlin launched a major initiative in 2023 to support Ukraine's air defense amid escalating Russian attacks, making Germany one of Kyiv's top air defense suppliers. Then-Chancellor Olaf Scholz said in September that Ukrainian forces had already used the systems to shoot down more than 250 Russian missiles and drones.

The IRIS-T SLM has a range of up to 40 kilometers (25 miles) and an altitude reach of 20 kilometers (13 miles), while the SLS covers 12 kilometers (8 miles) at a lower altitude. The missiles use infrared guidance and can be launched vertically, making the system agile and capable of protecting against low-flying threats in so-called "cluttered" environments.

The missile is also capable of detecting heat traps, which Russia has equipped some of its cruise missiles to make them harder to intercept.

Ukraine is also working with other European allies to secure Patriot systems, while pushing for at least ten in total.

The expansion of Ukraine's air defense comes amid broader NATO and EU efforts to equip Ukraine with U.S.-made systems, following an initiative announced by U.S. President Donald Trump earlier in July.

Under this arrangement NATO and European Union member states purchase U.S.-made weapons systems, deliver some to Ukraine, and replace them through agreements with Washington. A single full Patriot system, including interceptor missiles, can cost over $1 billion.

Germany and the United States have agreed earlier in July to deliver five Patriot air defense systems to Ukraine.

Makeiev emphasized the urgent need for more systems, stating that while Western partners are looking to procure five Patriot batteries for Ukraine, "we actually need ten or more."