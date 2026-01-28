KI logo
War

Ukraine targets oil depot in Russia's Voronezh Oblast, strikes several military facilities in occupied territories, General Staff says

by Kateryna Hodunova
Ukraine targets oil depot in Russia's Voronezh Oblast, strikes several military facilities in occupied territories, General Staff says
Photo for illustrative purposes. Firefighting equipment is seen during a fire at an oil depot in Voronezh, Russia, on June 24, 2023. (Mihail Siergiejevicz / SOPA / Getty Images)

Ukrainian forces struck the Khokholskaya oil depot in Russia's Voronezh Oblast and several Russian military facilities in occupied territories on Jan. 27–28, the General Staff said.

Ukraine regularly strikes Russian military facilities, as well as oil infrastructure that helps Russia finance its war and supply the Russian army with weapons, fuel, and equipment.

The attack on the oil depot caused a fire at the facility and ignited stored petroleum products. Thick smoke is rising above the site, the General Staff said. Damage from the strike is still being assessed.

Ukrainian forces also targeted Russian troop locations in the village of Kolotilovka in Russia's Belgorod Oblast, as well as near the villages of Velyka Novosilka, Shakhove, and Hryhoriivka in the occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, and near the town of Huliaipole in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, the report read.

Huliaipole has been at the center of heavy fighting in recent months, even as Russian forces press their advance in Zaporizhzhia Oblast. The city, however, remains under Ukrainian control.

Article image
Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia Oblast (Nizar al-Rifai/The Kyiv Independent)

During the recent strikes, the Ukrainian army attacked a drone control center near Velyka Novosilka, a battalion command post near the village of Berezove in partially occupied Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, and an ammunition depot near the village of Nyzhnia Duvanka in the occupied part of Luhansk Oblast, according to the General Staff.

The Kyiv Independent could not verify the military's claims.

The General Staff previously confirmed that Ukrainian drone strikes inflicted damage on Russian oil and weapons facilities in widespread attacks carried out overnight on Jan. 22.

Targets included Russia's Tamanneftegaz oil terminal, several radar stations in Russian-occupied Crimea, a drone storage facility in the occupied part of Kherson Oblast, command and observation post of Russian military personnel in Donetsk Oblast.

‌‌

Kateryna Hodunova

News Editor

Kateryna Hodunova is a News Editor at the Kyiv Independent. She previously worked as a sports journalist in several Ukrainian outlets and was the deputy chief editor at Suspilne Sport. Kateryna covered the 2022 Olympics in Beijing and was included in the Special Mentions list at the AIPS Sport Media Awards. She holds a bachelor's degree in political journalism from Taras Shevchenko University and a master's degree in political science from the National University of Kyiv-Mohyla Academy.

