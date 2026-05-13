Ukraine Support Act wins enough signatures to force vote in US House

The Ukraine Support Act will head to the floor of the U.S. House of Representatives after a petition to force a vote officially gained enough signatures on May 13.

Sponsored by Democratic Rep. George Meeks, the Ukraine Support Act is a bipartisan bill that affirms U.S. support for Ukraine, imposes further economic sanctions against Russia, and provides Kyiv with additional military aid.

Backers moved to force a vote via a discharge petition, which can bring legislation to the House floor even without support from party leadership. The petition received its 218th signature on May 13 — enough to force consideration of the bill.

While most of the signatories to the discharge position came from House Democrats, the final crucial signature came from an Independent — Rep. Kevin Kiley, a former Republican who recently changed his affiliation.

"Recent Ukrainian gains have created an opportunity for peace, but the collapse of the recent ceasefire shows that leverage is needed for diplomacy to succeed," Kiley said in a statement after providing the final signature.

"Congress can act now, in a bipartisan way, to strengthen that leverage and advance a durable peace that protects the interests of the United States and our allies. We must also send a strong message that Russian support for Iran's targeting of U.S. military assets will not be tolerated."

The discharge petition for the Ukraine Support Act had lingered at 217 supporters since February, when lawmakers announced they were one signature away from forcing a vote in the House.

Previously, Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson declined to consider the bill. Republican lawmakers have increasingly sided with U.S. President Donald Trump regarding Ukraine, leading to a softer stance on Moscow and stingier stance on Kyiv.

U.S. support for Ukraine has plummeted since the second inauguration of President Donald Trump, who has frequently complained about the amounts of money and weapons invested in Kyiv's defense.

During Trump's first year back in office, U.S. military aid to Ukraine fell by 99%.