'You cannot reward monsters' — US lawmakers demand increased pressure on Russia

The U.S. Congressional Ukraine Caucus called for increased pressure on Russia, including new sanctions, and said it is one signature away from forcing a House vote on the Ukraine Support Act through a discharge petition.

Speaking at a press conference in Washington, D.C. on Feb. 3, 2026, members of the U.S. House of Representatives urged swift legislative action to weaken Russia's war economy and push Russian President Vladimir Putin toward negotiations.

"It is a long past time for Congress to pass new sanctions on Russia," said Representative Marcy Kaptur, a Democrat from the state of Ohio.

She pointed to several bipartisan proposals — including the Peace Through Strength Against Russia Act, the Ukraine Support Act, and the Sanctioning Russia Act — that she said "would batter Russia's war economy and help force Vladimir Putin to seriously negotiate an end to this war."

Kaptur said lawmakers are close to forcing a vote on the Ukraine Support Act through a discharge petition, which can bring legislation to the House floor even without backing from party leadership.

"Russia is taking advantage of Washington's hesitation," she said. "We have a discharge petition for the bipartisan Ukraine Support Act that only needs one more signature. One more."

Caucus members also remarked on the current energy crisis in Ukraine. Over the course of the winter — one of the coldest in Ukraine in years — Russia has deliberately attacked heating facilities and critical energy infrastructure as the country faces subzero temperatures.

"There's so many people that are living without heat right now. Could you imagine the monster that would say, oh, I can get more power by taking away people's heat in sub-zero degree weather? That's a monster," said Congressman Tom Suozzi, a Democrat from New York.

The most recent Russian attack targeted multiple energy sites across Ukraine overnight on Feb. 3 and was among the largest this winter, with the highest number of missiles launched in a single attack this season.

"You cannot reward monsters," Suozzi added. "People of America, President Trump — we cannot reward a monster for what he is doing to the people of Ukraine."

The press conference also marked the start of the fifth annual Ukrainian Week, a Washington-based advocacy event dedicated to strengthening U.S.-Ukraine ties. Organizers say it is expected to draw more than 2,000 participants to promote dialogue and highlight shared democratic values between Ukraine and the United States.