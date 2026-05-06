Drones reportedly strike Russian FSB facility in occupied Crimea

Drones reportedly struck a Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) facility in Russian-occupied Crimea overnight, Telegram channels reported on May 6.

A series of explosions rocked Russian-occupied Armiansk in Crimea at around 9 p.m. local time on May 5, and videos began circulating on social media showing explosions in Crimea and the aftermath of a drone strike on an FSB building.

The Crimean Wind, a pro-Ukrainian monitoring channel on Telegram, reported on May 6 that the FSB border guard service building in Armiansk was hit.

"Half of the FSB building is completely gone, according to our subscribers," the Crimean Wind wrote.

Sergey Aksyonov, the Russian-installed head of occupied Crimea, reported on May 5 at 10:28 p.m. local time that "enemy drones" were attacking Crimea. He added that air defense systems and mobile fire teams were involved.

"I urge everyone to remain calm and to rely only on official sources of information," Aksyonov said.

The Kyiv Independent could not immediately verify the claims by Aksyonov or the Crimean Wind.

Ukraine has not commented on the attack, but in recent weeks, it has ramped up its attacks on Russian-occupied territories.

Ukraine's military intelligence agency (HUR) released a video on May 5 showing the targets within occupied Ukraine that were struck by its special operations unit "Ghosts."