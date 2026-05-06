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Drones reportedly strike Russian FSB facility in occupied Crimea

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by Yuliia Taradiuk
Drones reportedly strike Russian FSB facility in occupied Crimea
A photo showing the facility of the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) in Russian-occupied Crimea reportedly struck by drones overnight on May 5, 2026. (The Crimean Wind / Telegram)

Drones reportedly struck a Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) facility in Russian-occupied Crimea overnight, Telegram channels reported on May 6.

A series of explosions rocked Russian-occupied Armiansk in Crimea at around 9 p.m. local time on May 5, and videos began circulating on social media showing explosions in Crimea and the aftermath of a drone strike on an FSB building.

The Crimean Wind, a pro-Ukrainian monitoring channel on Telegram, reported on May 6 that the FSB border guard service building in Armiansk was hit.

"Half of the FSB building is completely gone, according to our subscribers," the Crimean Wind wrote.

Sergey Aksyonov, the Russian-installed head of occupied Crimea, reported on May 5 at 10:28 p.m. local time that "enemy drones" were attacking Crimea. He added that air defense systems and mobile fire teams were involved.

"I urge everyone to remain calm and to rely only on official sources of information," Aksyonov said.

The Kyiv Independent could not immediately verify the claims by Aksyonov or the Crimean Wind.

Ukraine has not commented on the attack, but in recent weeks, it has ramped up its attacks on Russian-occupied territories.  

Ukraine's military intelligence agency (HUR) released a video on May 5 showing the targets within occupied Ukraine that were struck by its special operations unit "Ghosts."

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The Kyiv IndependentYuliia Taradiuk
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Yuliia Taradiuk

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Yuliia Taradiuk is a Ukrainian reporter at the Kyiv Independent. She has been working with Lutsk-based misto.media, telling stories of Ukrainian fighters for the "All are gone to the front" project. She has experience as a freelance culture reporter, and a background in urbanism and activism, working for multiple Ukrainian NGOs. Yuliia holds B.A. degree in English language and literature from Lesya Ukrainka Volyn National University, she studied in Germany and Lithuania.

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