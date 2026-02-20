Ukraine strikes Russian command posts, logistics hubs in occupied territories, General Staff says

Ukraine struck multiple Russian military command posts and logistics hubs in Russian-occupied territories, the General Staff reported on Feb. 20.

The strikes were part of what Kyiv described as "systematic measures" aimed at reducing Russia's offensive capabilities.

According to the General Staff, several targets were hit in occupied parts of Zaporizhzhia Oblast, including a drone command post near the town of Zlatopil, a logistics warehouse near the viilage of Bohdanivka, and a repair base near the village of Rozivka. Ukrainian forces also struck a concentration of Russian troops near the village of Stepnohirsk.

In occupied parts of Kherson Oblast, Ukrainian forces reportedly hit a command and observation post and a troop concentration area near Liubymivka and on the Island of Tendra.

Two additional logistics warehouses were reportedly struck in Russian-occupied Crimea and in Russian-occupied part of Luhansk Oblast, the report read.

The extent of damage and Russian casualties are being clarified, the General Staff said.

Ukraine routinely strikes Russian military facilities, as well as oil infrastructure that helps Russia finance its war and supply the Russian army with weapons, fuel, and equipment.

Russian forces allegedly intercepted and destroyed 149 Ukrainian drones overnight on Feb. 20, according to Russia's Defense Ministry.