War

Ukraine strikes Russian command posts, logistics hubs in occupied territories, General Staff says

by Tania Myronyshena
Ukrainian soldiers fire a 2S22 Bohdana 155 mm self-propelled howitzer at Russian personnel and equipment in the Pokrovsk sector of Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine, on Jan. 23, 2026. (Dmytro Smolienko/Ukrinform/NurPhoto/Getty Images)

Ukraine struck multiple Russian military command posts and logistics hubs in Russian-occupied territories, the General Staff reported on Feb. 20.

The strikes were part of what Kyiv described as "systematic measures" aimed at reducing Russia's offensive capabilities.

According to the General Staff, several targets were hit in occupied parts of Zaporizhzhia Oblast, including a drone command post near the town of Zlatopil, a logistics warehouse near the viilage of Bohdanivka, and a repair base near the village of Rozivka. Ukrainian forces also struck a concentration of Russian troops near the village of Stepnohirsk.

In occupied parts of Kherson Oblast, Ukrainian forces reportedly hit a command and observation post and a troop concentration area near Liubymivka and on the Island of Tendra.

Two additional logistics warehouses were reportedly struck in Russian-occupied Crimea and in Russian-occupied part of Luhansk Oblast, the report read.

The extent of damage and Russian casualties are being clarified, the General Staff said.

Ukraine routinely strikes Russian military facilities, as well as oil infrastructure that helps Russia finance its war and supply the Russian army with weapons, fuel, and equipment.

Russian forces allegedly intercepted and destroyed 149 Ukrainian drones overnight on Feb. 20, according to Russia's Defense Ministry.

Tania Myronyshena

Reporter

Tania Myronyshena is a reporter at the Kyiv Independent. She has written for outlets such as United24 Media, Ukrainer, Wonderzine, as well as for PEN Ukraine, a Ukrainian non-governmental organization. Before joining the Kyiv Independent, she worked as a freelance journalist with a focus on cultural narratives and human stories. Tania holds a B.A. in publishing and editing from Borys Hrinchenko Kyiv University.

Friday, February 20
Friday, February 20
