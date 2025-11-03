KI logo
Monday, November 3, 2025
Ukrainian strikes on Russian oil facilities, sanctions boost profits of Western oil majors

by Tim Zadorozhnyy
A worker overlooks the low-temperature isomerization unit at the Novokuibyshevsk oil refinery plant in Novokuibyshevsk, Samara Oblast, Russia, on Dec. 22, 2016. (Andrey Rudakov/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Ukrainian strikes on Russian oil refineries and Western sanctions have significantly benefited top Western oil companies, Reuters reported on Nov. 3.

The coordinated impact of Ukrainian drone attacks and Western restrictions has reduced Russian oil output and exports, driving up refining margins and profits for U.S. and European competitors.

Profits from refining operations among the four largest Western oil companies rose by 61% in the third quarter compared to the previous quarter, contributing to a 20% overall increase in earnings.

Since July, Ukraine's drone strikes on Russian refineries and export terminals have cut Russia's average daily oil product exports by 500,000 barrels, according to energy analytics firm Kpler.

Ukraine's Security Service (SBU) chief Vasyl Maliuk said on Oct. 31 that Ukrainian forces had conducted nearly 160 successful strikes on Russian oil extraction and refining facilities in 2025.

As a result, Russia shipped only 2 million barrels per day by tanker in September — the lowest level since both the start of the full-scale invasion and the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020.

This lifted global refining margins for Exxon Mobil, Chevron, Shell, and TotalEnergies, which together produce more than 10% of the world's refined oil products, or about 11 million barrels per day.

Exxon Mobil reported a 30% quarterly profit increase in its energy products division, reaching $1.84 billion, attributing the gains to "supply disruptions" in the global market.

British oil and gas company BP, which will publish its quarterly results on Nov. 4, saw its profit margin rise by 33% in the same period. BP previously held nearly 20% of Russian energy giant Rosneft's shares.

The U.S. imposed sanctions on Rosneft and Lukoil on Oct. 22, freezing their U.S.-based assets and threatening secondary sanctions against foreign entities transacting with them.

The European Union's July sanctions, which ban the supply of petroleum products made from Russian crude to Europe starting in January, have also strained Rosneft's operations, including at its Indian refinery that exported significant volumes to European markets.

The development also follows Kyiv's intensified campaign against Russia's energy infrastructure. Ukrainian drones have struck at least 16 of Russia's 38 oil refineries since August 2025.

Chinese refiners start shunning Russian oil after US sanctions, Bloomberg reports
State-owned Chinese refiners, such as Sinopec and PetroChina Co., have canceled some Russian cargos, and smaller private refiners are also holding off on purchases, according to Bloomberg.
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek
RussiaUkraineOilRussian oilRussian economyOil refineries
Tim Zadorozhnyy

Reporter

Tim Zadorozhnyy is a reporter at The Kyiv Independent, covering foreign policy, U.S.-Ukraine relations, and political developments across Europe and Russia. Based in Warsaw, he is pursuing studies in International Relations and European Studies. Tim began his career at a local television channel in Odesa, working there for two years from the start of Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine. After relocating to Warsaw, he spent a year and a half at the Belarusian opposition media outlet NEXTA, initially as a news anchor and later as managing editor.

