News Feed, Russia, Murmansk Oblast, Drone attack, Russian Air Force, Russian Navy
Russia claims drone attacks on Murmansk Oblast 1,500 km from Ukraine

by Martin Fornusek September 11, 2024 2:40 PM 1 min read
Illustrative purposes only: A Ukrainian drone takes off into the sky against the background of sunset on June 28, 2024, in Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine. (Yan Dobronosov/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian regional authorities claimed on Sept. 11 that Murmansk Oblast behind the Arctic Circle came under a drone attack, necessitating temporary flight restrictions.

Murmansk Oblast lies some 1,500 kilometers (930 miles) from Ukraine and at the Russian borders with Finland and Norway.

It hosts the Olenya Airbase, where Russian strategic bombers used in strikes against Ukraine are stationed, as well as the Severomorsk naval base of the Russian Northern Fleet.

The regional governor, Andrey Chibis, claimed on his Telegram channel at 2:10 p.m. local time that three drones were downed over Murmansk Oblast. The airports of Murmansk and Apatity were temporarily closed, he added.

There is currently no information on possible damage or casualties.

Reports of drone sightings in Murmansk Oblast near Severomorsk emerged on Russian Telegram channels earlier on Sept. 11. Ukraine has not commented on the claims, which could not be independently verified.

Kyiv has carried out a number of drone attacks against Russian infrastructure facilities and military installations throughout the full-scale war, hoping to undermine Russian invasion forces in Ukraine.

The Ukrainian military intelligence agency (HUR) claimed in July that two Russian Tu-22M3 bombers were damaged in an attack against the Olenya airbase.

Author: Martin Fornusek
