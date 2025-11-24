Ukraine's drones strike Russian chemical factory in Crimea, number of energy facilities 'blacked out'

Ukraine's drone pilots have struck a major chemical plant in occupied Crimea, the leader of the Unmanned Systems Forces said on Nov. 23.

Robert Brovdi, better known as Madyar, published videos from the Nov. 21 strikes on the city of Krasnoperekopsk.

"The birds of the USF visited the BROM chemical plant, which works for the occupier's military-industrial complex," Brovdi wrote. "A number of energy facilities in the occupied territories were blacked out. The nights of November 22 and 23 on the wormy swamps turned out to be loud," he added, implying further strikes were carried out on over the following days.

The Brom plant is a major manufacturer of bromine and related salts, the only one of its kind in Eastern Europe. Nearly 600 people worked there at one point, according to data from last year.

Bromine's principle usage is in fire retardant materials. At some point pre-full-scale invasion the firm behind the factory was weighing investments into a chlorine factory as well as a thermoelectric plant.

However, information about the factory drops off significantly after the 2022 full-scale invasion. In the latter decades of the Soviet Union, the factory was a major supplier to the Red Army.

The attack comes as Kyiv has intensified attacks against Russian oil, gas, and energy infrastructure, a key source of Moscow's revenues helping to fuel its all-out invasion of Ukraine.

The attack comes as Kyiv has intensified attacks against Russian oil, gas, and energy infrastructure, a key source of Moscow's revenues helping to fuel its all-out invasion of Ukraine.