Oil refinery in Russia's Ryazan Oblast hit in drone attack, Ukraine's Drone Systems Forces confirmed

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

An oil refinery was hit in Ryazan Oblast overnight on Nov. 20, Robert "Madyar" Brovdi, commander of Ukraine's Drone Systems Forces confirmed on Nov. 20.

According to Brovdi, 1st Separate Center for Unmanned Systems "Magyar's Birds" hit the Ryazan oil refinery overnight. It sold 13 million tons of fuel last year.

"Gasoline is now gradually becoming a scarce commodity in Russia, while gas and oil are quickly running out," Brovdi said

Local authorities have not reported damage to the Ryazan oil refinery, but have confirmed that a drone attack took place overnight.

"Last night, air defense and electronic warfare destroyed drones over the territory of the Ryazan Oblast. Due to falling debris, a fire broke out on the territory of one enterprise," Governor Pavel Malkov claimed.

Ukraine regularly launches strikes against military and industrial facilities in Russia and occupied territories as Moscow continues to wage its war.

The Kyiv Independent could not independently verify the reports.

Ryazan, the region's capital, is located 180 kilometers (120 miles) southeast of Moscow and about 450 kilometers (280 miles) from Ukraine's northeastern border with Russia along Sumy Oblast.

Russia's oil and gas production has continued to come under attack as Kyiv attempts to cripple Moscow's primary source of funding for its war in Ukraine.

Ukraine's General Staff reported on Nov. 16 that Ukrainian forces struck the Novokuibyshevsk oil refinery in Russia’s Samara Oblast and a drone storage site belonging to Russia's elite Rubikon unit.