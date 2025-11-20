0 out of 25,000

Quality journalism takes work — and a community that cares.
Help us reach 25,000 members by the end of 2025.

KI logo
Thursday, November 20, 2025
War

Oil refinery in Russia's Ryazan Oblast hit in drone attack, Ukraine's Drone Systems Forces confirmed

2 min read
Avatar
by Volodymyr Ivanyshyn
Oil refinery in Russia's Ryazan Oblast hit in drone attack, Ukraine's Drone Systems Forces confirmed
Imagery that purports to show a fire at a Ryazan Oblast oil refinery overnight on Nov. 20, 2025/ (ExileNova+/Telegram)

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

An oil refinery was hit in Ryazan Oblast overnight on Nov. 20, Robert "Madyar" Brovdi, commander of Ukraine's Drone Systems Forces confirmed on Nov. 20.

According to Brovdi, 1st Separate Center for Unmanned Systems "Magyar's Birds" hit the Ryazan oil refinery overnight. It sold 13 million tons of fuel last year.

"Gasoline is now gradually becoming a scarce commodity in Russia, while gas and oil are quickly running out," Brovdi said

Local authorities have not reported damage to the Ryazan oil refinery, but have confirmed that a drone attack took place overnight.

"Last night, air defense and electronic warfare destroyed drones over the territory of the Ryazan Oblast. Due to falling debris, a fire broke out on the territory of one enterprise," Governor Pavel Malkov claimed.

Ukraine regularly launches strikes against military and industrial facilities in Russia and occupied territories as Moscow continues to wage its war.

The Kyiv Independent could not independently verify the reports.

Ryazan, the region's capital, is located 180 kilometers (120 miles) southeast of Moscow and about 450 kilometers (280 miles) from Ukraine's northeastern border with Russia along Sumy Oblast.

Russia's oil and gas production has continued to come under attack as Kyiv attempts to cripple Moscow's primary source of funding for its war in Ukraine.

Ukraine's General Staff reported on Nov. 16 that Ukrainian forces struck the Novokuibyshevsk oil refinery in Russia’s Samara Oblast and a drone storage site belonging to Russia's elite Rubikon unit.

What the $105m US-Ukraine Patriot deal actually means
Article imageThe Kyiv IndependentTania Myronyshena
RussiaRyazan OblastDrone attackOil refineriesRussian oil
Avatar
Volodymyr Ivanyshyn

News Editor

Volodymyr Ivanyshyn is a news editor for The Kyiv Independent. He is pursuing an Honors Bachelor of Arts at the University of Toronto, majoring in political science with a minor in anthropology and human geography. Volodymyr holds a Certificate in Business Fundamentals from Rotman Commerce at the University of Toronto. He previously completed an internship with The Kyiv Independent.

Read more

Most Popular

News Feed
Thursday, November 20
Wednesday, November 19
Show More

Editors' Picks