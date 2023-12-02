Ukraine secures extra 500 MW of electricity imports from EU

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine has secured an additional 500 MW of electricity imports from Europe, increasing the total to 1,700 MW hours, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal announced on Dec.1.

“This is an additional 500 MW that will help us cover a possible deficit in the winter.”

Kyiv was once a net electricity exporter to the EU but now faces a deficit in its power grid and is forced to import from abroad.

In 2023, the European Network of Transmission System Operators for Continental Europe boosted the capacity of cross-border electricity crossings to import electricity to Ukraine to 1,700 MW.

Russia has prioritized targeting key energy infrastructure in Ukraine in what has evolved into a war of attrition.

Washington and Brussels have made fortifying the country's air defenses a top priority in order to protect critical energy resources.