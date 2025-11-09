Ukraine reportedly strikes Russian oil depot in occupied Crimea

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

Ukraine's military reportedly struck a Russian oil depot near the village of Gvardeyskoye in occupied Crimea late on Nov. 9, Russian Telegram media channel ASTRA reported.

Residents reported hearing several explosions near the oil depot amid reports of a wider Ukrainian drone attack on the region. Russia's Defense Ministry claimed that air defenses shot down 10 Ukrainian drones over the peninsula.

A photo posted on social media appears to show a bright night sky over the village of Gvardeyskoye following the attack on the oil depot.

The Kyiv Independent cannot immediately verify the reports. Ukraine's military has not yet commented on the reported attack.

The oil depot has been a subject of Ukrainian attacks in recent months. On Oct. 17, Ukraine's Special Forces confirmed that its drones inflicted damage on Gvardeyskoye's oil depot and a plant, attaching a video supposedly showing the attack from a drone view.

The oil depots are located near the Gvardeyskoye airbase, which is used to as a launch site for various Russian aircraft used to attack Ukraine.

Ukraine routinely launches deep strikes against military and industrial facilities in Russia, primarily relying on domestically developed drones.

Russia's oil and gas production has continued to come under attack as Kyiv attempts to cripple Moscow's primary source of funding for its war in Ukraine.