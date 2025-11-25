0 out of 25,000

Wednesday, November 26, 2025
War

Ukraine reportedly destroys 2 Russian aircraft, including rare A-60 laser platform

2 min read
by Kateryna Hodunova
Aftermath of the Ukrainian strike on the Taganrog Aircraft Repair Plant in Russia's Rostov Oblast overnight on Nov. 25, 2025. (Dnipro OSINT)

Ukrainian forces destroyed a Russian Il-76 heavy transport aircraft as well as an experimental A-60 airborne laser platform, according to Robert "Madyar" Brovdi, commander of Ukraine's Unmanned Systems Forces, on Nov. 25.

Ukraine's General Staff had earlier reported successful strikes on several Russian strategic targets, including the Taganrog Aircraft Repair Plant and the Atlant Aero drone manufacturing facility in Rostov Oblast.

While the General Staff said that the A-60, stationed at the Taganrog Aircraft Repair Plant in southwestern Russia, had likely been hit, Brovdi confirmed the strike by sharing a satellite image from the Dnipro OSINT analytical group.

The A-60 is a rare Soviet-era experimental aircraft based on the Il-76, equipped with an airborne laser system, and developed to test missile defense and anti-satellite technologies.

While no official price has been released, Russian media estimate the aircraft's value to be between $150million and $480 million, depending on its configuration.

Ukraine has previously taken out other rare, high-value Russian assets, including the A-50 airborne early warning and control aircraft, used to track air and sea targets and direct air defense operations.

Ukrainian forces struck targets inside Russia on the night of Nov. 25 using jet-powered drones and Neptune cruise missiles. Beyond Taganrog, the attacks targeted an oil terminal in Novorossiysk and the Tuapse oil refinery in Krasnodar Krai.

Russia's Defense Ministry did not address reports that the aircraft had been destroyed but claimed its air defenses downed 259 Ukrainian drones overnight, including 16 over Rostov Oblast, home to the Taganrog Aircraft Repair Plant.

Rostov Oblast Governor Yury Slyusar said three people were killed in Taganrog and reported damage to businesses and residential buildings. The governor did not acknowledge any strikes on military infrastructure.

RussiaUkraineAirspaceAir BaseRussian Air ForceRussian airfieldsUkrainian strikes in RussiaAttacks on RussiaRussian losses
Kateryna Hodunova

News Editor

Kateryna Hodunova is a News Editor at the Kyiv Independent. She previously worked as a sports journalist in several Ukrainian outlets and was the deputy chief editor at Suspilne Sport. Kateryna covered the 2022 Olympics in Beijing and was included in the Special Mentions list at the AIPS Sport Media Awards. She holds a bachelor's degree in political journalism from Taras Shevchenko University and a master's degree in political science from the National University of Kyiv-Mohyla Academy.

