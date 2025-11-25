Ukraine reportedly destroys 2 Russian aircraft, including rare A-60 laser platform

Ukrainian forces destroyed a Russian Il-76 heavy transport aircraft as well as an experimental A-60 airborne laser platform, according to Robert "Madyar" Brovdi, commander of Ukraine's Unmanned Systems Forces, on Nov. 25.

Ukraine's General Staff had earlier reported successful strikes on several Russian strategic targets, including the Taganrog Aircraft Repair Plant and the Atlant Aero drone manufacturing facility in Rostov Oblast.

While the General Staff said that the A-60, stationed at the Taganrog Aircraft Repair Plant in southwestern Russia, had likely been hit, Brovdi confirmed the strike by sharing a satellite image from the Dnipro OSINT analytical group.

The A-60 is a rare Soviet-era experimental aircraft based on the Il-76, equipped with an airborne laser system, and developed to test missile defense and anti-satellite technologies.

While no official price has been released, Russian media estimate the aircraft's value to be between $150million and $480 million, depending on its configuration.

🔥 Madyar published the "colors of the night" over Russia carried out by the SBS Birds together with the SSO, SBU, HUR, SBGS, and other components of Ukraine’s deep-strike system.



The "Beriev" aviation repair plant (TANTK, Taganrog, Rostov region) with A-50 long-range radar… pic.twitter.com/pGYaliLslJ — WarTranslated (@wartranslated) November 25, 2025

Ukraine has previously taken out other rare, high-value Russian assets, including the A-50 airborne early warning and control aircraft, used to track air and sea targets and direct air defense operations.

Ukrainian forces struck targets inside Russia on the night of Nov. 25 using jet-powered drones and Neptune cruise missiles. Beyond Taganrog, the attacks targeted an oil terminal in Novorossiysk and the Tuapse oil refinery in Krasnodar Krai.

Russia's Defense Ministry did not address reports that the aircraft had been destroyed but claimed its air defenses downed 259 Ukrainian drones overnight, including 16 over Rostov Oblast, home to the Taganrog Aircraft Repair Plant.

Rostov Oblast Governor Yury Slyusar said three people were killed in Taganrog and reported damage to businesses and residential buildings. The governor did not acknowledge any strikes on military infrastructure.