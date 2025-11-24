Fires reported in Kyiv amid Russian drone, missile attack on Ukraine

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated as new information emerges.

Kyiv Independent journalists reported explosions in Ukraine's capital as Russia launched Shahed drones and Kinzhal missiles toward Kyiv and other cities on Nov. 25.

Loud explosions were initially reported at approximately 1:00 a.m. local time and repeatedly throughout the next hour.

In Pecherskyi district, several multistory residential buildings were damaged and caught fire, according to Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko. Earlier, Kyiv Independent journalists on the ground reported drone activity in the neighborhood.

Drones were also reported in the city's Obolonskyi district, after authorities confirmed that the Darnytskyi district had been hit in the attack.

Earlier, authorities warned of a ballistic missile threat in Kyiv and reported that air defenses were operating in the city.

Ukraine's air force also announced a missile threat across all the entire country as MiG-31 bombers were recorded taking off from Russian airfields.