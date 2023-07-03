Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Ukraine receives $890 million from IMF

by Dinara Khalilova July 3, 2023 11:50 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine's state budget has received $890 million from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) under the Extended Fund Facility (EFF) Arrangement, the Finance Ministry reported on July 3.

This is the second tranche of a $15.6 billion support package for Ukraine under the EFF's arrangement. Kyiv has already received $3,6 billion from the IMF, according to the ministry.

"Thanks to the provided funds, we can maintain economic stability in Ukraine and finance priority expenditures of the state budget," said Finance Minister Serhii Marchenko.

The funds were disbursed as a result of the successful first revision of the arrangement on June 29. According to the IMF, Ukraine has made significant progress in fulfilling its obligations under the EFF, despite Russian aggression.

With the EFF's support, Ukraine hopes to ensure macroeconomic stabilization, carry out critical structural reforms during the war, secure medium-term external viability, support sustainable growth, and speed up Ukraine's EU accession.

According to the Kyiv School of Economics, the total damages in Ukraine caused by Russia's war reached $147.5 billion as of April 2023.

Browder: ‘West must hand Russian Central Bank’s $350 billion to Ukraine for reconstruction’
London-based American investor Bill Browder says people call him the “number one enemy” of Russian President Vladimir Putin and, more recently, an official “Friend of Ukraine.” Browder has spent the last 13 years campaigning to freeze Putin’s assets hidden in the West. Now, he’s fighting for them t…
The Kyiv IndependentAnna Myroniuk
Author: Dinara Khalilova
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.