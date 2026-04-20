Ukraine pushing to produce home-grown ballistic defense system 'within a year,' Zelensky says

Ukraine, with support from its European partners, aims to develop an anti-ballistic missile air defense system "within a year," seeking to reduce its reliance on the U.S.-made Patriot system, President Volodymyr Zelensky said on April 19 on national television.

Kyiv's intention to pursue such a system is not new, but the announcement marks the first time officials have attached such an ambitious timeline to the effort.

"I believe, and my idea ​is that we should have a European anti-ballistic missile defense system. We are in talks with several countries and are working in ​this direction," Zelensky said.

"We ​need to build our own anti-ballistic missile defense system within a year."

Despite a surge of public statements, particularly throughout 2026, about plans to build such a system, few concrete details have emerged on how it would be achieved.

One option is a joint upgrade of the French-Italian–built SAMP/T surface-to-air system already in service with Ukraine.

In March, Zelensky announced that a new SAMP/T system delivered by France would be tested against ballistic missiles later this year.

On April 6, Ukrainian defense giant Fire Point announced plans to produce a low-cost Patriot alternative by the end of 2027.

Fire Point, which also produces the Flamingo cruise missile, is developing new Ukrainian ballistic missile models, a technology which Ukraine has so far been unable to produce at scale.

Zelensky acknowledged the challenge but said producing such a system within a year was "realistic," arguing the primary constraint is access to key components.

First delivered to Ukraine under the Biden administration in spring 2023, the advanced Patriot remains the only surface-to-air missile system in Ukraine's arsenal capable of countering Moscow's ballistic missile threat.

As of spring 2026, with the Iran war driving up demand for Patriot interceptor missiles across the world and leading to concerns that stocks earmarked for Ukraine under the PURL (Prioritized Ukraine Requirements List) would be redirected, Kyiv's stocks have reached the bottom of the barrel, leaving the country unable to properly defend against Russian ballistic missiles like the Iskander-M and Kinzhal.

After a mass missile attack pounded Ukraine on April 16, Zelensky tasked the commander of the Air Force to contact those of Ukraine's partners who had promised more interceptor missiles, including for the Patriot system.

"It is important to fulfil every promise of aid to Ukraine on time," Zelensky wrote.

"There are many political commitments of partners that have already been announced, but have not yet been implemented."