Ukrainian Flamingo maker eyes anti-ballistic air defense by 2027
Ukraine's newest missile maker aims to launch a low-cost anti-ballistic air defense system by the end of 2027, Reuters reported on April 6.
Fire Point's chief designer and co-founder, Denys Shtilierman, told Reuters the company plans to intercept its first ballistic missile by the end of 2027.
"If we can decrease it to less than $1 million, it will be (...) a game changer in air defense solutions," he said.
Fire Point, which makes the FP-1 deep-strike drone and the Flamingo cruise missile has a set of massively ambitious targets for the next two years. Shtilierman has previously announced hopes of launching a ballistic missile that will penetrate the wall of air defense that rings Moscow. He also said an investment from UAE-based Edge Group would allow it to build a space launch project in the UAE.
That Emirati investment is under review as Ukraine's anti-monopoly regulator considers the deal, which would value Fire Point at $2.5 billion. As Iran's ballistic missiles and drones drive up demand for air defense across the Middle East and Patriot systems grow harder to obtain, Fire Point is pitching a cheaper alternative at a favorable moment.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has busily touted Ukraine's interceptor drones as a solution Shahed threat. Interceptors and the crews that man them have featured in several decade-long deals that Zelensky has signed with the UAE, Qatar and Saudi Arabia in recent weeks.
Fire Point says it produces hundreds of long-range strike drones a day, each costing about 50,000 euros ($57,775) to make, and three Flamingo missiles, at about 600,000 euros apiece.
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He acknowledged some "bottleneck" issues with the Flamingo, including engine production. Fire Point plans to increase production of the Flamingo when a new, in-house engine goes into mass production in October and a rocket fuel plant in Denmark comes online later this year, he said. The plant is awaiting two final approvals from Danish authorities