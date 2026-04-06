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Ukrainian Flamingo maker eyes anti-ballistic air defense by 2027

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by Kollen Post
Ukrainian Flamingo maker eyes anti-ballistic air defense by 2027
Workers inspect Flamingo cruise missiles at Fire Point’s factory in an undisclosed location in Ukraine, on Aug. 18, 2025. (AP Photo / Efrem Lukatsky)

Ukraine's newest missile maker aims to launch a low-cost anti-ballistic air defense system by the end of 2027, Reuters reported on April 6.

Fire Point's chief designer and co-founder, Denys Shtilierman, told Reuters the company plans to intercept its first ballistic missile by the end of 2027.

"If we can decrease it to less than $1 million, it will be (...) a game changer in air defense solutions," he said.

Fire Point, which makes the FP-1 deep-strike drone and the Flamingo cruise missile has a set of massively ambitious targets for the next two years. Shtilierman has previously announced hopes of launching a ballistic missile that will penetrate the wall of air defense that rings Moscow. He also said an investment from UAE-based Edge Group would allow it to build a space launch project in the UAE.

That Emirati investment is under review as Ukraine's anti-monopoly regulator considers the deal, which would value Fire Point at $2.5 billion. As Iran's ballistic missiles and drones drive up demand for air defense across the Middle East and Patriot systems grow harder to obtain, Fire Point is pitching a cheaper alternative at a favorable moment.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has busily touted Ukraine's interceptor drones as a solution Shahed threat. Interceptors and the crews that man them have featured in several decade-long deals that Zelensky has signed with the UAE, Qatar and Saudi Arabia in recent weeks.

Fire Point says it produces hundreds of long-range strike drones a day, each costing about 50,000 euros ($57,775) to make, and three Flamingo missiles, at about 600,000 euros apiece.

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The Kyiv IndependentKollen Post

He acknowledged some "bottleneck" issues with the Flamingo, including engine production. Fire Point plans to increase production of the Flamingo when a new, in-house engine goes into mass production in October and a rocket fuel plant in Denmark comes online later this year, he said. The plant is awaiting two final approvals from Danish authorities

Drone productionLong-range missilesMissilesBallistic missileFlamingo missileUAESaudi ArabiaAir defensePatriot Air Defense SystemQatar
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Kollen Post

Defense Industry Reporter

Kollen Post is the defense industry reporter at the Kyiv Independent. Based in Kyiv, he covers weapons production and defense tech. Originally from western Michigan, he speaks Russian and Ukrainian. His work has appeared in Radio Free Europe, Fortune, Breaking Defense, the Cipher Brief, the Foreign Policy Research Institute, FT’s Sifted, and Science Magazine. He holds a BA from Vanderbilt University.

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