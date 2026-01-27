Lukashenko must be held accountable for 'complicity' in Russia's war, Sybiha says

Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said that Belarus is complicit in Russia's invasion of Ukraine and that Kyiv is preparing sanctions against Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko—a move aimed at holding him accountable for his country's role in supporting the war.

"The Lukashenko regime, and (Lukashenko) himself, must bear responsibility for their complicity in Russian aggression," Sybiha said in an interview with European Pravda on Jan. 27.

When asked about Lukashenko, he said Ukraine, like many European countries, does not view the Belarusian leader as legitimately elected.

Lukashenko has ruled Belarus since 1994, transforming the country into an authoritarian state. Aside from Russia, Belarus is considered the least democratic country in Europe and has not held free or fair elections since gaining independence from the Soviet Union—with the exception of Lukashenko's first election.

In 2020, Lukashenko faced a challenge from opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, who is widely regarded as the rightful winner of that year's presidential election.

Sybiha added the current Belarusian government bears equal responsibility with Russia for the war in Ukraine, noting that Lukashenko has allowed Russian forces to use Belarus—which shares a northern border with Ukraine—as a staging ground for the invasion.

Throughout the war, Belarus has supported Russian troop movements, missile launches, and drone attacks—and even serves as a potential launch site for Russia's Oreshnik missiles, reportedly designed to carry nuclear warheads.