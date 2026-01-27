KI logo
Lukashenko must be held accountable for 'complicity' in Russia's war, Sybiha says

by Lucy Pakhnyuk
Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha takes part in a press conference on Jan. 12, 2026 in Kyiv, Ukraine. (Viktor Kovalchuk / Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)

Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said that Belarus is complicit in Russia's invasion of Ukraine and that Kyiv is preparing sanctions against Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko—a move aimed at holding him accountable for his country's role in supporting the war.

"The Lukashenko regime, and (Lukashenko) himself, must bear responsibility for their complicity in Russian aggression," Sybiha said in an interview with European Pravda on Jan. 27.

When asked about Lukashenko, he said Ukraine, like many European countries, does not view the Belarusian leader as legitimately elected.

Lukashenko has ruled Belarus since 1994, transforming the country into an authoritarian state. Aside from Russia, Belarus is considered the least democratic country in Europe and has not held free or fair elections since gaining independence from the Soviet Union—with the exception of Lukashenko's first election.

In 2020, Lukashenko faced a challenge from opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, who is widely regarded as the rightful winner of that year's presidential election.

Sybiha added the current Belarusian government bears equal responsibility with Russia for the war in Ukraine, noting that Lukashenko has allowed Russian forces to use Belarus—which shares a northern border with Ukraine—as a staging ground for the invasion.

Throughout the war, Belarus has supported Russian troop movements, missile launches, and drone attacks—and even serves as a potential launch site for Russia's Oreshnik missiles, reportedly designed to carry nuclear warheads.

Lucy Pakhnyuk

News Editor

Lucy Pakhnyuk is a North America–based news editor for the Kyiv Independent. She previously worked in the international development sector in Washington, D.C., focusing on democracy, human rights, and governance in Eastern Europe and Eurasia. Her professional experience includes managing Ukraine programs at the National Democratic Institute, as well as project development work at Internews and Eurasia Foundation. Pakhnyuk holds a Master of Arts in Russian, East European, and Eurasian Studies and a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science, both from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.

