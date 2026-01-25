Zelensky, Belarusian opposition leader Tsikhanouskaya meet for first time in Vilnius

President Volodymyr Zelensky and exiled Belarusian opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya held their first bilateral meeting on Jan. 25 in Vilnius, the two leaders said.

Tsikhanouskaya is widely viewed as the winner of the 2020 Belarusian Presidential Election when she ran against Belarusian dicatator Alexander Lukashenko. Despite Tsikhanouskaya receiving popular support, the regime overturned the election through massive vote rigging.

The meeting comes as Zelensky was in Lithuania to mark the anniversary of the January Uprising of 1863-64, during which Ukrainian, Polish, Lithuanian, and Belarusian people rose up against the Russian Empire. He also held meetings with the presidents of Lithuania and Poland during the visit.

Earlier in the day, Tsikhanouskaya also joined events in Vilnius commemorating the uprising.

Tsikhanouskaya said that their meeting focused on solidarity between Belarusians and Ukrainians, support for political prisoners, and cooperation with Western allies.

"On behalf of Belarusians, I expressed full solidarity with the Ukrainian people fighting for freedom and deep respect for President Zelensky's exceptional leadership," Tsikhanouskaya wrote on social media following the meeting.

She thanked Zelensky for his remarks during the commemoration of the January Uprising and for Ukraine's support for a democratic Belarus, including what she described as Kyiv's distinction between the Belarusian people and the authoritarian government of President Alexander Lukashenko.

They also discussed next steps on political prisoner releases, sanctions policy, and accountability for Lukashenko and his regime.

In a separate statement, Tsikhanouskaya praised Zelensky's leadership, saying it gives "strength to Ukrainians and hope to Belarusians."

"Our futures are intertwined, and our path leads to a free, European future for both our nations," she said.

Zelensky, in a speech in Vilnius on Jan. 25, emphasized the unity of Poland, Ukraine, and Lithuania, while adding that Belarus still needs to achieve true independence.

Zelensky said that, as for now, Lukashenko's white spitz, a small dog breed, "has been granted more rights than the people of Belarus."

Lukashenko allowed Russian forces to use Belarusian territory to launch attacks on Ukraine at the start of Moscow's full-scale invasion in 2022. Russia continues to use Belarusian industry, trade links, and territory in its war against Ukraine.