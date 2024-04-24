Ukraine, Portugal start talks on security agreement

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine and Portugal have begun negotiations on a draft bilateral security agreement, the Presidential Office reported on April 24.

Over 30 countries have joined the Group of Seven (G7) Joint Declaration of Support for Ukraine so far. The U.K., Germany, France, Denmark, Italy, Canada, the Netherlands, Finland and Latvia have already signed bilateral agreements with Kyiv.

Portuguese and Ukrainian officials also discussed an upcoming peace summit in Switzerland, Ukraine's 10-point peace formula and how to engage countries of the Global South in its fulfillment, according to the statement.

The statement did not provide any additional details on the first round of talks. Kyiv and Lisbon agreed on a schedule of further negotiations.

G7 members presented their plan for long-term security commitments for Ukraine at the NATO summit in Vilnius in early July last year.

Under this plan, individual countries would provide bilateral support to help Kyiv repel the ongoing Russian invasion and deter any future aggression.

The security guarantees would entail explicit and long-lasting obligations, as well as bolster Ukraine's ability to resist Russian aggression. The guarantees would also cover sanctions, financial aid, and post-war reconstruction.