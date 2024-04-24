Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Portugal, Ukraine, Security agreements, G7, War
Edit post

Ukraine, Portugal start talks on security agreement

by Kateryna Denisova and The Kyiv Independent news desk April 24, 2024 11:47 PM 1 min read
Deputy Head of the Presidential Office Ihor Zhovkva (in the middle) and other representatives of Ukrainian delegation for bilateral negotiations on security deal. (Ukraine's Presidential Office) 
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

Ukraine and Portugal have begun negotiations on a draft bilateral security agreement, the Presidential Office reported on April 24.

Over 30 countries have joined the Group of Seven (G7) Joint Declaration of Support for Ukraine so far. The U.K., Germany, France, Denmark, Italy, Canada, the Netherlands, Finland and Latvia have already signed bilateral agreements with Kyiv.

Portuguese and Ukrainian officials also discussed an upcoming peace summit in Switzerland, Ukraine's 10-point peace formula and how to engage countries of the Global South in its fulfillment, according to the statement.

The statement did not provide any additional details on the first round of talks. Kyiv and Lisbon agreed on a schedule of further negotiations.

G7 members presented their plan for long-term security commitments for Ukraine at the NATO summit in Vilnius in early July last year.

Under this plan, individual countries would provide bilateral support to help Kyiv repel the ongoing Russian invasion and deter any future aggression.

The security guarantees would entail explicit and long-lasting obligations, as well as bolster Ukraine's ability to resist Russian aggression. The guarantees would also cover sanctions, financial aid, and post-war reconstruction.

Portuguese FM: Portugal no longer hesitant about Ukraine’s EU membership
The new Portuguese government is fully in support of Ukraine’s EU bid, the country’s foreign minister, Paulo Rangel, said on April 4, presenting it as a shift from the “ambiguous” stance of the previous administration, Euractiv reported.
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek
Authors: Kateryna Denisova, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
3:08 PM

Hugo Boss to sell its Russian subsidiary.

Along with many other Western companies, Hugo Boss suspended its retail operations in Russia after the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.