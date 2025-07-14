Become a member
News Feed

Putin's negotiator calls for 'constructive dialogue' as Trump shifts stance on Ukraine

2 min read
Avatar
by Tim Zadorozhnyy
Putin's negotiator calls for 'constructive dialogue' as Trump shifts stance on Ukraine
Kirill Dmitriev, head of Russia's sovereign wealth fund, is photographed during the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum on June 20, 2025. (Maksim Konstantinov/ LightRocket via Getty Images)

Kirill Dmitriev, head of Russia's sovereign wealth fund, called for "constructive dialogue" between Washington and Moscow on July 13, amid rising tensions between Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump.

Dmitriev's remarks come as Trump appears to reassess his Ukraine policy following a surge in Russian attacks and Moscow's continued rejection of a ceasefire.

"Constructive dialogue between Russia and the U.S. will always achieve more than the tired, destructive language of pressure," Dmitriev wrote on X.

"Only cooperation brings real peace, stability, and global security. (former President Joe) Biden's mistakes and deception will be corrected — the world deserves better."

The U.S. president recently pledged to send more Patriot air-defense systems to Kyiv. If approved, this transfer would be his first military package to Ukraine not initiated by the previous Biden administration.

Trump had previously resisted new military appropriations for Ukraine, instead focusing on persuading Putin to negotiate. But repeated Russian strikes on Ukrainian cities and the Kremlin's stated intent to escalate its offensive appear to have forced a shift.

Axios reported on July 14 that Putin told Trump during a July 3 phone call that Russia plans to intensify operations in eastern Ukraine over the next 60 days.

The Trump administration is expected to announce a new weapons plan that could include long-range missiles and other offensive systems. Senator Lindsey Graham told Axios that Trump is "really pissed at Putin" and promised a "very aggressive" statement.

Kyiv-born Dmitriev was previously appointed by Putin as a special envoy for economic affairs, tasked with facilitating dialogue with the Trump administration.

His call for dialogue follows months of failed efforts by Trump to broker peace through backchannel talks and two rounds of direct negotiations between Russia and Ukraine in May and June, which produced only limited prisoner exchanges.

Article image
Russia Donald Trump Trump & Russia War Ukraine Kirill Dmitriev Moscow
Avatar
Tim Zadorozhnyy

News Editor

Tim Zadorozhnyy is a news editor at The Kyiv Independent. Based in Warsaw, he is pursuing studies in International Relations, focusing on European Studies. Tim began his career at a local television channel in Odesa. After moving to Warsaw, he joined the Belarusian opposition media outlet NEXTA, starting as a news anchor and later advancing to the position of managing editor.

Read more

