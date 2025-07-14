Become a member
News Feed

Ukraine contracts 'tens of thousands' interceptor drones

3 min read
Avatar
by Yuliia Taradiuk
Ukraine contracts 'tens of thousands' interceptor drones
Interceptor drones, funded by the Prytula Foundation. The foundation reported that each drone costs under $2,000 and is successful in downing Russian drones like the Geran. (The Prytula Foundation/Facebook)

Ukraine has contracted "tens of thousands" of interceptor drones, director of the Defense Procurement Agency, Arsen Zhumadilov, said in an interview published on July 14.

Speaking with Ukrainian outlet Babel, Zhumadilov said that interceptor drones have now entered mass-production.

The technology is critical for Ukraine's air defense as Russia's aerial attacks have escalated significantly over the past few months. During just the last week, Russia launched over 1,800 drones against Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelensky said on July 13.

"Tens of thousands (drones). This is what we have already contracted and will continue to contract. Our contracting now, on the one hand, depends on the manufacturer's capacity, and on the other hand, on the state budget's capacity," Zhumadilov said.

"We will definitely contract everything that the state budget can afford," he added.

According to Zhumadilov, if a manufacturer can produce more drones than there is funding for, AOZ will sign contracts with partner countries to transfer drones as part of international military aid.

Alternatively, they will sign contracts under the "Danish model," meaning EU countries fund Ukrainian arms producers to supply weapons to Ukraine's military.

Article image

Ukraine has rapidly developed its drone capabilities since 2022, evolving from modifying commercial aircraft to producing military UAVs, attack drones, and reconnaissance systems at scale.

At the NATO summit in The Hague on June 24, Zelensky said Ukraine could potentially produce as many as eight million drones per year, but lacks the financial backing to achieve its full capacity. During the summit, Ukraine signed agreements on joint weapons production with the U.K. and Denmark in an effort to bridge the gap between Kyiv's capacity and current funds.

The Strategic Industries Ministry reported in April that Ukraine more than doubled its long-range drone output in 2024 compared to 2023 — a 22-fold increase over 2022.

Operation Spiderweb, a mass attack on four key military airfields in Russia, was carried out entirely with Ukrainian drones.

Meanwhile, Russia planned to produce 2 million first-person-view (FPV) drones and 30,000 long-range and decoy drones in 2025 for its war against Ukraine, Ukrainian Foreign Intelligence Service (SZRU) spokesperson Oleh Aleksandrov said on June 5.

Thanks for reading this article and staying informed. The Kyiv Independent operates without a wealthy owner or a paywall, relying solely on readers like you to fund our journalism. Consider joining our community today.

DronesUkraineDefense MinistryDefense Procurement AgencyDefense productionDefense techBusiness
Avatar
Yuliia Taradiuk

