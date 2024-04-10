Help us serve you better. Take a survey now

Presidential Office: Ukraine, Portugal to soon start negotiations on security deal

by Kateryna Hodunova April 10, 2024 11:12 AM 2 min read
Deputy Head of the Presidential Office Ihor Zhovkva discussed with the Portuguese Prime Minister's advisor, Jorge Monteiro, the future bilateral security agreement between the states on April 9, 2024. (Presidential Office)
Deputy Head of the Presidential Office Ihor Zhovkva held a call with the Portuguese prime minister's advisor Jorge Monteiro to discuss the expected bilateral security agreement, the Presidential Office said on April 9.

Ukraine has signed bilateral security deals with eight countries, including Finland, the U.K., Germany, France, Denmark, Canada, Italy, and the Netherlands.

The agreements are based on a pledge made by the Group of Seven (G7) last July, which aims to bolster Ukraine's ability to resist Russian aggression. Portugal joined the G7's resolution last summer.

During the call, Zhovkva and Monteiro agreed to start negotiations on a bilateral security agreement "shortly." The parties also discussed the current situation on the front and Ukraine's needs in defense against Russia.

"We appreciate Portugal's practical participation in the tank, aviation, and maritime capabilities coalitions. It is important that the volume and pace of military assistance continue to increase," Zhovkva said.

Ukraine's Peace Formula, as well as Ukraine's European and Euro-Atlantic aspirations, were among the discussed topics.

Monteiro highlighted Ukraine's progress in implementing reforms regarding its future membership in the EU and NATO.

President Volodymyr Zelensky called with newly appointed Portuguese Prime Minister Luis Montenegro on April 4.  Zelensky subsequently said that Kyiv and Lisbon "assigned the teams" to begin the preparation of a bilateral security agreement.

Ukraine, Lithuania hold meeting on bilateral security agreement
Ukrainian and Lithuanian officials held a meeting on April 4, during which they decided on the key points and a schedule for the preparation of a bilateral security agreement, Ukraine’s Presidential Office said.
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek
Author: Kateryna Hodunova
