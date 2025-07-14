Become a member
News Feed

PM Shmyhal considered for defense minister role amid upcoming cabinet reshuffle, sources say

2 min read
Avatar
by Kateryna Denisova
PM Shmyhal considered for defense minister role amid upcoming cabinet reshuffle, sources say
Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal is seen during a press conference in Kyiv, Ukraine on May 28, 2025. (Danylo Antoniuk/Anadolu via Getty Images)

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal is being considered for the role of Ukraine’s Defense Minister as part of an anticipated government reshuffle, two sources close to the Defense Ministry told the Kyiv Independent on July 14.

Speculation about replacing Shmyhal — the country's longest-serving prime minister — has circulated since last summer. Although President Volodymyr Zelensky reshuffled several officials in September 2024, Shmyhal retained his position.

Earlier in the day, Zelensky announced that he had proposed Deputy Prime Minister and Economy Minister Yulia Svyrydenko to succeed Shmyhal as prime minister.

Defense Minister Rustem Umerov has been among them leading candidate to become the country's next ambassador to the U.S., Zelensky said last week.

According to Ukraine's constitution, the parliament appoints the government.

For Svyrydenko to become the next head of government, Shmyhal must formally submit his resignation to parliament, which is then obligated to vote on the issue.

If the parliament supports Shmyhal's resignation, the government resigns, and lawmakers have 30 days to vote on the next prime minister.

The parliament is reportedly planning to vote on dismissing the current government on July 16, with new cabinet appointments expected the following day.

Svyrydenko said she would soon present the list of proposed ministers.

Kateryna Denisova

News Editor

Kateryna Denisova works as a News Editor at the Kyiv Independent. She previously worked as a news editor at the NV media outlet for four years, covering mainly Ukrainian and international politics. Kateryna holds a bachelor’s degree in journalism from Taras Shevchenko University of Kyiv. She also was a fellow at journalism schools in the Czech Republic and Germany.

