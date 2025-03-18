The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

pre-order now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, War, Russia, Belarus, NATO, Europe, Eastern Europe, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland
Edit post

Poland, Baltics to withdraw from anti-personnel mine ban treaty

by Tim Zadorozhnyy March 18, 2025 11:57 AM 2 min read
Lithuania, Pabrade: Bundeswehr soldiers take part in the final NATO exercise Quadriga on May 29, 2024. (Kay Nietfeld / Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, and Poland announced on March 18 their intention to withdraw from the Ottawa Convention, an international treaty banning the use, production, and stockpiling of anti-personnel mines, the Lithuanian Defense Ministry said.

The defense ministers of the four nations argued that the security situation in the region has "fundamentally deteriorated" and that military threats to NATO member states bordering Russia and Belarus have "significantly increased."

"Given the volatile security environment, all measures to strengthen deterrence and defense capabilities must be assessed," the ministers said, emphasizing their willingness to take all necessary steps to defend their territories.

The statement added that despite their withdrawal, the countries would remain committed to international humanitarian law, including the protection of civilians during armed conflicts.

The decision still requires approval by the countries' parliaments.

Tensions between NATO and Russia have risen following Moscow's all-out attack against Ukraine. Western leaders and intelligence agencies have warned of a potential large-scale war in Europe within the next five years, citing Russia's increasingly aggressive posture.

The move signals a significant shift in defense policy for these front-line NATO states as they prepare for potential aggression from Moscow. The step follows Lithuania's withdrawal from the convention banning cluster munitions, a weapon widely used in the Russia-Ukraine war.

‘Talk about an invasion is everywhere’ — How Lithuania is preparing for war with Russia
Throughout Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, repeated and escalating warnings of the potential for a wider war have only raised fears in the Baltic states that they could be next in the crosshairs of the Kremlin. Talk about a potential Russian invasion is “very common at parties, gatherings,…
The Kyiv IndependentYuliia Taradiuk
Author: Tim Zadorozhnyy

Most popular

News Feed

MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.