Ukraine offers battlefield testing to foreign defense firms

by Tim Zadorozhnyy April 9, 2025 10:43 AM 2 min read
Ukraine's Deputy Defense Minister Valerii Churkin talks during the Estonian-Ukrainian defense forum on April 8, 2025. (Ukraine's Defense Ministry / Official website) 
Ukraine's Deputy Defense Minister Valerii Churkin encouraged international partners to test their military technology in combat on April 8, the Defense Ministry reported.

"The opportunities offered by Ukraine to international partners include testing products in real combat conditions and developing long-term partnerships within joint ventures," Churkin said at the Estonian-Ukrainian defense forum.

His remarks came during Estonian Defense Minister Hanno Pevkur's visit to Ukraine, which was accompanied by representatives of more than 30 Estonian defense companies.

The delegation attended a forum where nearly 90 Ukrainian defense firms showcased domestic products and explored cooperation with their Estonian counterparts.

"The strength of the Estonian defense industry is certainly everything related to drones, technology, and intelligence. However, our entrepreneurs should not limit themselves to these areas," Pevkur said.

"We certainly have something to learn from the Ukrainians."

Ukraine has significantly expanded its domestic defense industry in response to Russia's full-scale invasion. President Volodymyr Zelensky said in February that around 40% of the weapons and equipment used on the battlefield are produced domestically.

In its 2025 budget, Ukraine allocated Hr 55 billion ($1.3 billion) to defense manufacturing in an effort to reduce dependence on foreign deliveries.

Zelensky has underscored that international support remains essential, warning that delays or cuts — especially from the U.S. — could severely weaken Ukraine's ability to hold the front.

Estonia, one of Ukraine's most consistent supporters, has emphasized the importance of long-term defense cooperation and joint development.

The Kyiv IndependentTim Zadorozhnyy
Author: Tim Zadorozhnyy

