Estonian company to test AI-guided anti-drone missiles in Ukraine, CEO says

This audio is created with AI assistance

Estonian defense firm Frankenburg Technologies plans to begin testing its innovative anti-drone missiles in Ukraine in 2025, ERR reported on Dec. 6.

The company, recognized as a leading defense technology startup in Europe, has developed missiles designed to intercept Iranian Shahed drones at altitudes of up to two kilometers.

A key feature of the system is its artificial intelligence capability for autonomous targeting.

“The technology is promising, and we will start testing it in Ukraine in the new year,” Kusti Salm, CEO of Frankenburg Technologies, told ERR.

Production will begin with a few dozen units per week and is expected to ramp up to hundreds by the third quarter of 2025.

The missile tests aim to confirm the system’s effectiveness under real combat conditions, the company added.

A chart showing how Russian drone strkes against Ukraine have surged in 2024 (Nizar al-Rifai/The Kyiv Independent)

Estonian Defense Minister Hanno Pevkur emphasized supporting Ukraine’s military production capabilities.

Speaking at the Halifax International Security Forum, Pevkur told The Hill that Ukraine can manage its defense effectively if adequately resourced.

"Ukrainians can handle all of this when we deliver everything they need to fight Russia," he said.

The need for anti-drone missiles is underscored by Russia’s surging use of Shahed-type kamikaze drones against Ukraine.

According to Ukraine’s Air Force, Moscow deployed 2,576 drones in November, up from 2,023 in October.

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced in September plans to boost drone production nearly tenfold, signaling continued nightly assaults on Ukraine.