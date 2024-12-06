This month, 1,000 people chose to support the Kyiv Independent. Can we count on you, too?
news desk, Drones, Estonia, Ukraine, Air defense, Ukraine's air defense, War
Estonian company to test AI-guided anti-drone missiles in Ukraine, CEO says

by Tim Zadorozhnyy December 6, 2024 12:32 PM 2 min read
A downed Shahed 136/131 drone at an exhibition showing remains of missiles and drones that Russia used to attack in Kyiv, Ukraine on May 12, 2023. (Oleksii Samsonov/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
Estonian defense firm Frankenburg Technologies plans to begin testing its innovative anti-drone missiles in Ukraine in 2025, ERR reported on Dec. 6.

The company, recognized as a leading defense technology startup in Europe, has developed missiles designed to intercept Iranian Shahed drones at altitudes of up to two kilometers.

A key feature of the system is its artificial intelligence capability for autonomous targeting.

“The technology is promising, and we will start testing it in Ukraine in the new year,” Kusti Salm, CEO of Frankenburg Technologies, told ERR.

Production will begin with a few dozen units per week and is expected to ramp up to hundreds by the third quarter of 2025.

The missile tests aim to confirm the system’s effectiveness under real combat conditions, the company added.

A chart showing how Russian drone strkes against Ukraine have surged in 2024 (Nizar al-Rifai/The Kyiv Independent)

Estonian Defense Minister Hanno Pevkur emphasized supporting Ukraine’s military production capabilities.

Speaking at the Halifax International Security Forum, Pevkur told The Hill that Ukraine can manage its defense effectively if adequately resourced.

"Ukrainians can handle all of this when we deliver everything they need to fight Russia," he said.

The need for anti-drone missiles is underscored by Russia’s surging use of Shahed-type kamikaze drones against Ukraine.

According to Ukraine’s Air Force, Moscow deployed 2,576 drones in November, up from 2,023 in October.

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced in September plans to boost drone production nearly tenfold, signaling continued nightly assaults on Ukraine.

Russia’s fall offensive cost more than 50 soldiers per square kilometer, ISW says
November marked the fifth consecutive month of rising Russian casualties, with an estimated total of 45,690 soldiers lost during the month.
The Kyiv IndependentTim Zadorozhnyy
Tim Zadorozhnyy
Tim Zadorozhnyy
Tim Zadorozhnyy is a news editor at The Kyiv Independent. Based in Warsaw, he is pursuing studies in International Relations, focusing on European Studies. Tim began his career at a local television channel in Odesa. After moving to Warsaw, he joined the Belarusian opposition media outlet NEXTA, starting as a news anchor and later advancing to the position of managing editor.Read more
