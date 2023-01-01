Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Ukraine intelligence chief: Russia has missiles left for 2 massive attacks

by The Kyiv Independent news desk January 1, 2023 8:40 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine's military intelligence chief Kyrylo Budanov said in an interview with Ukrainian media on Dec. 31 that Russia has missiles for two large-scale attacks on Ukraine, and each of the attacks requires up to two months of preparation. According to him, by March Russia will have "a critical" lack of missiles.

Other representatives of Ukrainian military have said that Russia was actively producing new missiles and using them immediately after they are off the production line.

Budanov also backed an earlier statement by Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov that starting Jan. 5, Russia will introduce a ban for Russian men under the age of 55 to leave the country, as it continues to mobilize men to replenish the army ranks amid battlefield losses.

The ban will allegedly include Belarus, where Russian citizens can come without border control, to make sure that Russian men don't use the ally country as a way out.

On Belarus, Budanov noted that the country doesn't have enough weapons to help out Russia amid its war losses.

Budanov also commented that the course of the war is unlikely to change from inside Russia, since “protests in Russia are unrealistic, and more than 70% of Russians support this war.”

Where is Russia’s anti-war opposition?
The Kyiv Independent
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.