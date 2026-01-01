Ukraine enters EU's single mobile roaming zone.

Ukraine formally joined the European Union's single roaming zone on Jan. 1, allowing Ukrainian citizens to use their mobile phone service across the European bloc without incurring additional charges.

The entrance marks the first time a countries outside the bloc have joined the single roaming zone. Moldova simultaneously entered into the mobile roaming zone on Jan. 1.

Ukraine's entrance into the single roaming zone fulfills one of the conditions for Ukraine's European integration in the field of electronic communications. The entrance marks a symbolic achievement for Ukraine as the country continues to implement reforms in pursuing membership in the European Union.

The agreement, which formally became law on New Year's Day under the "roam like at home" (RLAH) program, ensures that Ukrainians will not have to pay additional fees to use their mobile phone for calls, texts, or to access mobile data in the 27 EU countries.

The same rules will apply to users of European operators traveling to Ukraine.

Up until now, Ukrainians in the EU were using temporary free roaming, which was introduced after Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

The move comes as millions of Ukrainian citizens continue to reside in EU countries as Russia's war in Ukraine continues to drag on.

Estimates produced by the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) indicate that more than 5.8 million Ukrainian refugees fled the country following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The total do not include Ukrainian citizens living abroad ahead of start of the invasion in February 2022.

Ukraine applied for EU membership at the onset of Russia's full-scale invasion in 2022. The country has made quick progress, achieving candidate status within months, with the initial negotiations formally launching in June 2024.

Ukraine's parliament, the Verkhovna Rada, passed legislation on the roaming agreement in May 2025 and Ukraine's president, Volodymyr Zelensky, signed it into force in June.

The current agreement between Ukrainian and European mobile service providers is valid until March 4, 2027, with the option of an extension.



