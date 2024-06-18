Zelensky signs law on single roaming zone with EU.

This audio is created with AI assistance

President Volodymyr Zelensky signed on June 17 into law a bill on a single roaming system between Ukraine and the European Union.

Ukraine's parliament, the Verkhovna Rada, passed in late May the bill to fulfill one of the conditions for Ukraine's European integration in the field of electronic communications. Talks on Ukraine's accession to the single roaming zone are yet to be held.

Under the "roam like at home" (RLAH) program, Ukrainians will not pay additional fees to use their mobile phone for communications and the Internet in the 27 EU countries. The same rules will apply to users of European operators traveling to Ukraine.

"No country outside the EU had joined the 'roam like at home' policy. This is another confirmation that Ukraine is a powerful digital player on the European stage," Digital Transformation Minister Mykhailo Fedorov said.

The date when the law will enter into force is unknown.

The draft law envisages Ukraine's transition to European roaming regulations. The adoption of European rules is a requirement to create a single roaming zone between Ukraine and the EU.

Ukrainians in the EU now have temporary free roaming, which was introduced after Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022.