Ukraine downs all 11 Russian drones launched overnight

Ukrainian air defense shot down all 11 of the Shahed-type attack drones that were launched by Russia overnight on Aug. 20, the Air Force reported.

Russia reportedly launched the drones from Kursk Oblast, as well as Primorsko-Akhtarsk in Russia's Krasnodar Krai.

Mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Air Force were involved in repelling the air attacks. The drones were shot down over Mykolaiv, Cherkasy, Vinnytsia, Kyiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Kharkiv, Sumy, and Donetsk oblasts, the Air Force said.

Throughout the night, the Air Force warned of the threat of drone attacks in multiple regions across the country. No damage or casualties were reported as a result of the downed drones.

Throughout 2024, Russian attacks on critical infrastructure have increasingly targeted Ukrainian energy facilities. Ukraine began implementing rolling blackouts on May 15.







