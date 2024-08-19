Introducing official merch from the Kyiv Independent Shop Now
Ukraine downs all 11 Russian drones launched overnight

by Dmytro Basmat August 19, 2024 7:19 AM 1 min read
Illustrative image: Soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine from the unit of the mobile air defense group shoot down enemy drones using the ZU-23-2 Soviet 23-mm twin anti-aircraft gun in an undisclosed location in Ukraine on April 16, 2024. (Kostiantyn Liberov/Libkos/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian air defense shot down all 11 of the Shahed-type attack drones that were launched by Russia overnight on Aug. 20, the Air Force reported.

Russia reportedly launched the drones from Kursk Oblast, as well as Primorsko-Akhtarsk in Russia's Krasnodar Krai.

Mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Air Force were involved in repelling the air attacks. The drones were shot down over Mykolaiv, Cherkasy, Vinnytsia, Kyiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Kharkiv, Sumy, and Donetsk oblasts, the Air Force said.

Throughout the night, the Air Force warned of the threat of drone attacks in multiple regions across the country. No damage or casualties were reported as a result of the downed drones.

Throughout 2024, Russian attacks on critical infrastructure have increasingly targeted Ukrainian energy facilities. Ukraine began implementing rolling blackouts on May 15.

Ukraine war latest: Ukrainian forces reportedly destroy another key bridge in Kursk Oblast, ‘strengthen’ positions
Key developments on Aug. 17-18: * Ukraine claims another key bridge destroyed in Kursk Oblast * Syrskyi says Ukrainian forces ‘strengthen’ their positions in Kursk Oblast * Belarus moved third of its army to Ukraine border due to what Lukashenko claims was misunderstanding * German Foreign Mini…
The Kyiv IndependentDaria Shulzhenko



Author: Dmytro Basmat
