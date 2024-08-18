Ukraine to resume scheduled blackouts after 3-week break, says state grid operator

This audio is created with AI assistance

Scheduled blackouts will resume across Ukraine on Aug. 19 for the first time in three weeks, the state grid operator Ukrenergo announced on Aug. 18.

The renewed blackouts are due to increased electricity consumption amid hot weather, Ukrenergo said on its Telegram channel. The last power cuts were reported on July 29.

In July, regular blackouts were implemented during a record-breaking heatwave, which led to higher electricity use, particularly for air conditioning, putting additional strain on Ukraine's energy grid, already weakened by Russian aerial strikes.

Power cuts are typically scheduled during specific hours, allowing residents to check the timing for their area online. However, in July, energy deficits often extended these blackouts beyond the planned duration, disrupting daily life and business activities.

"Next week, we will face a new challenge with the heat," Volodymyr Kudrytskyi, the chairman of the Ukrenergo Board, said in a statement on Aug. 18.

Kudrytskyi noted that while Ukrenergo managed to cover last week's evening energy deficits using "emergency help" and "additional generating capacities," the deficit is expected to persist throughout the day next week.

"Conserving energy will be crucial to minimize discomfort for all consumers from Monday to Friday," Kudrytsky added.

Ukrainian officials previously stated that the energy situation should improve in August once repairs at some nuclear power units are completed. Meanwhile, the country is racing to restore its power grid before winter while continuing to implement regular blackouts.