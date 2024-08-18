Ukraine war latest: Ukrainian forces reportedly destroy another key bridge in Kursk Oblast, 'strengthen' positions

This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight. Become a member Support us just once

Key developments on Aug. 17-18:

Ukraine claims another key bridge destroyed in Kursk Oblast

Syrskyi says Ukrainian forces 'strengthen' their positions in Kursk Oblast

Belarus moved third of its army to Ukraine border due to what Lukashenko claims was misunderstanding

German Foreign Ministry refutes claims that Berlin will not provide Kyiv with assistance next year

Zelensky says Russia used over 40 missiles, 750 guided bombs against Ukraine last week

Kyiv repels Russian aerial attack, North Korean ballistic weapons used in strike

A second key bridge has been destroyed in Russian Kursk Oblast by Ukrainian forces operating there, Air Force Commander Mykola Oleshchuk said on Aug. 18.

On Telegram, Oleshchuk published a video showing what he described as a "precise" air strike on the structure.

"The Air Force's aviation continues to deprive the enemy of logistical capabilities with precise air strikes, significantly impacting the course of the fighting!" Oleshchuk wrote.

"Minus one more bridge!"

Although Oleshchuk did not specify the bridge’s location, the Russian Telegram channel Mash said it was a bridge over the Seim River near the village of Zvannoye. It also claimed U.S.-supplied HIMARS missiles were used in the attack.

The Kyiv Independent could not verify the claims.

A screenshot from the video released by Commander of Ukrainian Air Force Mykola Oleshchuk on Aug. 18. (Telegram)

If confirmed, it would be the second bridge destroyed by Ukrainian forces in recent days and will further hinder Russia's ability to resupply troops hoping to fend off Ukraine's incursion.

Another bridge over the Seim River in the Glushkovsky District in Russia's Kursk Oblast, was hit on Aug. 16, Alexey Smirnov, the region's acting governor, claimed.

According to Mash, there is now only one remaining usable bridge in the area.

Less than two weeks into Ukraine's cross-border offensive in Russia's Kursk Oblast, Ukrainian troops control about 1,000 square kilometers of Russian territory and over 80 settlements in the region while continuing to advance, according to the Ukrainian military.

On Aug. 17, Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi reported to President Volodymyr Zelensky that Ukrainian forces have "strengthened" their positions in Kursk Oblast.

Ukrainian soldiers have expanded the "stabilized territory," Zelensky said, without elaborating. More Russian soldiers have also been taken prisoner over the past day, he added.

"I thank all the soldiers and commanders who capture Russian soldiers and thus bring the release of our soldiers and civilians held by Russia closer," Zelensky said.

Kyiv said that rather than capturing Russian territory, the incursion aims to protect Ukrainian lives by preventing cross-border attacks and diverting Russian reinforcements.

Belarus moved third of its army to Ukraine border due to what Lukashenko claims was misunderstanding

Belarus moved a third of its army to the border with Ukraine earlier in the summer, Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko said in an interview on Aug. 18.

Speaking to the Rossiya TV channel, Lukashenko claimed it was in response to a build-up of Ukrainian troops that had been prompted by a misinterpretation of preparations for Belarus's Independence Day celebrations on July 3.

Lukashenko claims that in the lead-up to the event, large numbers of men and materiel were moved from positions both inside Belarus and Russia to take part in it.

The Belarusian dictator claims Kyiv and its Western allies interpreted this as a possible redeployment for a repeat of the launch of Russia's full-scale invasion when some of Moscow's forces launched their attack from Belarus.

"They thought that 'Putin will attack from the territory of Belarus again,'" Lukashenko said.

He also claimed that Ukraine keeps 120,000 troops on the border with Belarus, which were then "boosted" with even more troops.

"In response, I had to redeploy almost a third of the army to reinforce the border," he said.

German Foreign Ministry refutes claims that Berlin will not provide Kyiv with assistance next year

The German Foreign Ministry refuted claims that Berlin will not provide Kyiv with assistance next year, Suspilne media outlet reported on Aug. 18.

Germany’s bilateral assistance to Ukraine will be gradually redirected toward international programs in the future, the German Finance Ministry clarified. This specifically pertains to the G7 countries’ decision to offer Ukraine $50 billion in loans, utilizing frozen Russian assets.

German media outlet Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung (FAZ) reported on Aug. 17, citing obtained documents and emails, that the German Finance Ministry is not planning to approve additional aid to Ukraine as part of budgetary savings this year.

FAZ reported that Ukraine will receive previously approved assistance, but additional requests from the German Defense Ministry will not be supported.

The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry rejected claims that Germany will halt military aid to Ukraine, calling them a "manipulation." Kyiv said that the German budget is expected to be approved in November, and only then the level of support for Ukraine for next year will be known.

The German Foreign Ministry emphasized that Berlin provides Ukraine with more financial and military support than any other European partner.

Russia used over 40 missiles, 750 guided bombs against Ukraine last week

Russia has launched 40 missiles, 750 guided aerial bombs, and 200 combat drones against Ukrainian cities and villages over the past week, Zelensky said on Aug. 18.

This includes a combined missile and drone attack on Kyiv in the early morning of Aug. 18, involving North Korean ballistic weapons, as reported by the Kyiv City Military Administration. The attack was repelled without casualties.

"This is the third ballistic missile attack on the capital in August, with a clear interval of six days between the attacks," Serhii Popko, the head of Kyiv Military Administration, said on Aug. 18.

North Korea has long been shaping up as Russia's leading weapons supplier, reportedly providing Moscow with extensive military packages, including ballistic missiles and over 3 million artillery shells.

But the quality of the North Korean weapons is questionable – around half of the missiles fired at Ukraine by Russia have malfunctioned and exploded in mid-air, Reuters reported on May 7, citing Ukraine's Prosecutor General's Office.

Guided aerial bombs, while having a shorter range than missiles, are cheaper to produce and are launched from aircraft within Russian territory, beyond the reach of Ukrainian air defense.

These bombs have had a devastating impact on both the battlefield and residential areas, damaging Ukrainian front-line positions and aiding Russia's advance during the Kharkiv offensive in May 2024.

Civilian casualties from guided bomb attacks are frequently reported in areas near the Russian border, such as Kharkiv, Donetsk, and Sumy oblasts.

"Russia always knows where its missiles and bombs hit – this is deliberate, targeted terror," Zelensky said.