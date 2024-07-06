Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, Russia, War, Drone attacks, Air Force
Edit post

Ukraine downs 24 of 27 Russian drones overnight, Air Force reports

by Dmytro Basmat July 6, 2024 8:08 AM 1 min read
Illustrative purposes only: Ukrainian servicemen with a military mobile air defense group shoot down Russian drones using anti-aircraft guns in an undisclosed location in Ukraine on April 16, 2024. (Kostiantyn Liberov/Libkos/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

Ukrainian air defense shot down 24 of the 27 Shahed-type attack drones launched by Russia overnight on July 6, the Air Force reported.

Russia reportedly launched the drones from occupied Crimea, as well as Russia's Kursk Oblast.

Explosions were heard in Sumy Oblast shortly after midnight local time, Suspilne reported, as the Air Force warned of the threat of Russian Shahed-type drone attacks.

During the overnights attacks, a Russian drone stuck energy infrastructure in Sumy Oblast, leaving several communities in the region without power, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported.

In recent months, Russian attacks on critical infrastructure have increasingly targeted Ukrainian energy facilities.

As a result of the attacks on energy infrastructure, Ukraine began implementing rolling blackouts on May 15.

Mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Air Force were involved in repelling the air attacks. The drones were brough down over Dnipropetrovsk, Poltava, Zaporizhzhia, Kherson, Kharkiv, Donetsk, Sumy, Chernihiv, Vinnytsia, Kyiv, Kirovohrad, and Mykolaiv oblasts.

Drone attacks are a daily occurrence in Ukraine, affecting various regions across the country.

Russia's Defense Ministry claimed on July 6 that it had downed eight drones overnight, including seven drones over Kursk Oblast, and one drone over Belgorod Oblast. The Kyiv Independent cannot verify the claims.

Drone attacks on Russia’s Krasnodar Krai damage oil depots, communications tower
Drone attacks targeting Russia’s Krasnodar Krai region caused fires at two oil depots overnight on July 6, while also damaging a communications tower, various Russian media outlets reported.
The Kyiv IndependentDmytro Basmat



Author: Dmytro Basmat
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
11:07 PM

Kuleba talks to new British foreign secretary.

"I am grateful to my counterpart for reaffirming the U.K.’s ironclad support for Ukraine in all areas," he said in a post on X. "We discussed next steps in our bilateral relations and also paid specific attention to the upcoming NATO Summit in Washington. [The] foreign secretary accepted my invitation to visit Ukraine."
9:41 PM

Ex-infrastructure agency head denies accusations of misusing Western funds.

Ukraine's Finance Ministry accused the agency of misuse of Western funds in a response to Ukrainian online newspaper Ekonomichna Pravda. Specifically, the ministry claimed that the EU Delegation to Ukraine was unhappy with the agency failing to use the 150 million euros allocated by the European Commission.
5:01 PM  (Updated: )

Russian attack on Donetsk Oblast kills woman, injures 20 people.

The center of the front-line village was struck with three Russian guided aerial bombs, according to the governor. The attack damaged 13 houses, four stores, two high-rise buildings, two administrative building and two infrastructure facilities, he added.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.