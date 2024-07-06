Ukraine downs 24 of 27 Russian drones overnight, Air Force reports

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian air defense shot down 24 of the 27 Shahed-type attack drones launched by Russia overnight on July 6, the Air Force reported.

Russia reportedly launched the drones from occupied Crimea, as well as Russia's Kursk Oblast.

Explosions were heard in Sumy Oblast shortly after midnight local time, Suspilne reported, as the Air Force warned of the threat of Russian Shahed-type drone attacks.

During the overnights attacks, a Russian drone stuck energy infrastructure in Sumy Oblast, leaving several communities in the region without power, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported.

In recent months, Russian attacks on critical infrastructure have increasingly targeted Ukrainian energy facilities.

As a result of the attacks on energy infrastructure, Ukraine began implementing rolling blackouts on May 15.

Mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Air Force were involved in repelling the air attacks. The drones were brough down over Dnipropetrovsk, Poltava, Zaporizhzhia, Kherson, Kharkiv, Donetsk, Sumy, Chernihiv, Vinnytsia, Kyiv, Kirovohrad, and Mykolaiv oblasts.

Drone attacks are a daily occurrence in Ukraine, affecting various regions across the country.

Russia's Defense Ministry claimed on July 6 that it had downed eight drones overnight, including seven drones over Kursk Oblast, and one drone over Belgorod Oblast. The Kyiv Independent cannot verify the claims.







