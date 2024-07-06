Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Krasnodar Krai, Oil depot, Russia, Ukraine, War
Edit post

Drone attacks on Russia's Krasnodar Krai damage oil depots, communications tower

by Dmytro Basmat July 6, 2024 4:46 AM 2 min read
A view of the Crimean Bridge, built following Russia's illegal occupation and annexation of Crimea. Photo for illustrative purposes. (Stringer/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

Editor's Note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

Drone attacks targeting Russia's Krasnodar Krai region caused fires at two oil depots overnight on July 6, while also damaging a communications tower, various Russian media outlets reported.

Throughout the night, multiple drone attacks were reported in the Eisk, Leningrad, and Pavlov communities of Krasnodar Krai.

As a result of the attack on an oil depot, the fragments of a downed drone caused a fire at one fuel storage tank in the village of Pavlov, as well as another fire at a oil depot in the Leningrad community, Russian state-controlled outlet RIA Novosti reported.

A cell tower was also reportedly damaged in the village of Eisk as a result of another downed drone.

No casualties were reported as of 4:30 a.m. local time.

The Kyiv Independent could not independently verify the claims, and Ukraine's military has not yet commented on the alleged attacks.

In recent months, Ukrainian forces have launched a series of drone strikes aimed at damaging Russia's oil industry, the profits of which fuel Moscow's war efforts.

Overnight on July 5, Veniamin Kondratyev, governor of Russia's Krasnodar Krai, claimed that a drone attack on the city of Primorsko-Akhtarsk killed a six-year-old girl and injured at least five others, including a child. Ukraine's military has not yet commented on the alleged attacks.

Russia claims civilian casualties in drone strike on Krasnodar Krai, Kyiv has not commented on allegations
Ukraine has not commented on the allegations, and the claims could not be independently verified.
The Kyiv IndependentNate Ostiller



Author: Dmytro Basmat
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
11:07 PM

Kuleba talks to new British foreign secretary.

"I am grateful to my counterpart for reaffirming the U.K.’s ironclad support for Ukraine in all areas," he said in a post on X. "We discussed next steps in our bilateral relations and also paid specific attention to the upcoming NATO Summit in Washington. [The] foreign secretary accepted my invitation to visit Ukraine."
9:41 PM

Ex-infrastructure agency head denies accusations of misusing Western funds.

Ukraine's Finance Ministry accused the agency of misuse of Western funds in a response to Ukrainian online newspaper Ekonomichna Pravda. Specifically, the ministry claimed that the EU Delegation to Ukraine was unhappy with the agency failing to use the 150 million euros allocated by the European Commission.
5:01 PM  (Updated: )

Russian attack on Donetsk Oblast kills woman, injures 20 people.

The center of the front-line village was struck with three Russian guided aerial bombs, according to the governor. The attack damaged 13 houses, four stores, two high-rise buildings, two administrative building and two infrastructure facilities, he added.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.