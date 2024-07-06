Drone attacks on Russia's Krasnodar Krai damage oil depots, communications tower

This audio is created with AI assistance

Editor's Note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

Drone attacks targeting Russia's Krasnodar Krai region caused fires at two oil depots overnight on July 6, while also damaging a communications tower, various Russian media outlets reported.

Throughout the night, multiple drone attacks were reported in the Eisk, Leningrad, and Pavlov communities of Krasnodar Krai.

As a result of the attack on an oil depot, the fragments of a downed drone caused a fire at one fuel storage tank in the village of Pavlov, as well as another fire at a oil depot in the Leningrad community, Russian state-controlled outlet RIA Novosti reported.

A cell tower was also reportedly damaged in the village of Eisk as a result of another downed drone.

No casualties were reported as of 4:30 a.m. local time.

The Kyiv Independent could not independently verify the claims, and Ukraine's military has not yet commented on the alleged attacks.

In recent months, Ukrainian forces have launched a series of drone strikes aimed at damaging Russia's oil industry, the profits of which fuel Moscow's war efforts.

Overnight on July 5, Veniamin Kondratyev, governor of Russia's Krasnodar Krai, claimed that a drone attack on the city of Primorsko-Akhtarsk killed a six-year-old girl and injured at least five others, including a child. Ukraine's military has not yet commented on the alleged attacks.







