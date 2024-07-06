Russian drones damage energy infrastructure in Sumy Oblast

This audio is created with AI assistance

Editor's Note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

A Russian drone attack overnight on July 6 caused damage to energy infrastructure in Sumy Oblast, leaving several communities in the region without power, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported.

In recent months, Russia has intensified its attacks against Ukraine's critical infrastructure in a renewed assault against the country's energy grid.

Explosions were heard in Sumy Oblast shortly after midnight local time, Suspilne reported, as the Air Force warned of the threat of Russian Shahed-type drone attacks.

Emergency crews are currently on scene and are investigating the extent of the damage, the military administration said.

Earlier in the night, local officials in the city of Sumy said that a Russian drone attack cut off power to the local water system and disrupted the water supply.

As a result of the attacks on energy infrastructure, Ukraine began implementing rolling blackouts on May 15.

Due to dwindling energy supplies caused by Russian attacks, Ukraine's largest privately-owned energy provider DTEK has warned that Ukrainians have only have electricity for 6-7 hours per day in the upcoming winter.

In a "worst-case" scenario in which Ukraine is unable to repair damaged energy facilities and prevent future attacks, Ukrainians could experience up to 20 hours of blackouts a day, DTEK Executive Director Dmytro Sakharuk told the Kyiv Independent in an interview on June 9.

Across the border in Russia's Belgorod Oblast, drone attacks against the town of Shebekino overnight on July 6 damaged multiple buildings, vehicles, and an industrial facility, while injuring one person, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov claimed.







