Ukraine distributes boilers from Italy to support heating for up to 90,000 homes

Ukraine has distributed industrial boiler equipment delivered by Italy among communities in 10 regions as part of a broader support program aimed at strengthening the country’s heating infrastructure, Deputy Prime Minister Oleksii Kuleba said on Jan. 29.

The shipment includes 78 units of modular and hot-water boiler equipment with a total capacity of more than 112 megawatts, along with burners, components, and auxiliary systems, with an estimated value of 1.86 million euros ($2.2 million).

According to Kuleba, the equipment can be used as a primary or backup heat source for hospitals, schools, administrative buildings, critical infrastructure facilities, and municipal district heating systems, particularly in regions affected by damage to urban networks.

The boilers were distributed to communities in the Chernihiv, Kherson, Kharkiv, Odesa, Mykolaiv, Sumy, Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia, Donetsk, and Kyiv regions.

“The boilers are intended for damaged urban networks, hospitals, and communities providing essential services: this humanitarian initiative will provide enough total heating capacity for about 90,000 homes or an urban center of 250,000 inhabitants,” Italy’s Ambassador to Ukraine Carlo Formosa said.

Kuleba thanked the Italian government for its continued support and added that talks are already underway on a follow-up shipment of more than 300 additional units with a total capacity exceeding 800 megawatts.

The announcement comes as Russia continues systematic attacks on Ukraine's energy infrastructure, leaving hundreds of thousands of civilians without stable access to heating, water, and electricity during winter conditions.

The attacks have caused widespread blackouts and forced emergency outages across the country.