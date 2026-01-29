KI logo
War

Ukraine distributes boilers from Italy to support heating for up to 90,000 homes

2 min read
Avatar
by Sonya Bandouil
Ukraine distributes boilers from Italy to support heating for up to 90,000 homes
Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni welcomes President Volodymyr Zelensky in Rome, Italy, on Dec. 9, 2025. (Alessia Pierdomenico/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Ukraine has distributed industrial boiler equipment delivered by Italy among communities in 10 regions as part of a broader support program aimed at strengthening the country’s heating infrastructure, Deputy Prime Minister Oleksii Kuleba said on Jan. 29.

The shipment includes 78 units of modular and hot-water boiler equipment with a total capacity of more than 112 megawatts, along with burners, components, and auxiliary systems, with an estimated value of 1.86 million euros ($2.2 million).

According to Kuleba, the equipment can be used as a primary or backup heat source for hospitals, schools, administrative buildings, critical infrastructure facilities, and municipal district heating systems, particularly in regions affected by damage to urban networks.

The boilers were distributed to communities in the Chernihiv, Kherson, Kharkiv, Odesa, Mykolaiv, Sumy, Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia, Donetsk, and Kyiv regions.

Become a member – go ad‑free

“The boilers are intended for damaged urban networks, hospitals, and communities providing essential services: this humanitarian initiative will provide enough total heating capacity for about 90,000 homes or an urban center of 250,000 inhabitants,” Italy’s Ambassador to Ukraine Carlo Formosa said.

Kuleba thanked the Italian government for its continued support and added that talks are already underway on a follow-up shipment of more than 300 additional units with a total capacity exceeding 800 megawatts.

The announcement comes as Russia continues systematic attacks on Ukraine's energy infrastructure, leaving hundreds of thousands of civilians without stable access to heating, water, and electricity during winter conditions.

The attacks have caused widespread blackouts and forced emergency outages across the country.

Become a member – go ad‑free

read also

‘Without power, without heat’ — EU allocates over $170 million for Ukraine amid Russian attacks on energy
The funds will support protection assistance, shelter, food, cash aid, psychosocial services, and access to water and healthcare for Ukrainians affected by the attacks.
The Kyiv IndependentTim Zadorozhnyy
ItalyUkraineEuropean alliesHumanitarian aidRussia's attacks on energy
Avatar
Sonya Bandouil

North American news editor

Sonya Bandouil is a North American news editor for The Kyiv Independent. She previously worked in the fields of cybersecurity and translating, and she also edited for various journals in NYC. Sonya has a Master’s degree in Global Affairs from New York University, and a Bachelor’s degree in Music from the University of Houston, in Texas.

Read more

Most Popular

News Feed
Friday, January 30
Ukraine repatriates bodies of 1,000 fallen soldiers.

Russia confirmed that it had handed over 1,000 bodies to Ukraine under the Istanbul agreement in exchange for 38 bodies of fallen Russian soldiers, Kremlin-controlled news agency TASS reported on Jan. 29.

Show More

Editors' Picks