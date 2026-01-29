'Without power, without heat' — EU allocates over $170 million for Ukraine amid Russian attacks on energy

The European Commission announced on Jan. 29 that it will allocate 145 million euros ($173 million) in emergency humanitarian aid to Ukraine as Russian attacks continue to damage energy infrastructure.

The funding comes as Ukraine faces severe cold and widespread disruptions to power and heating supplies following repeated Russian strikes on the energy sector.

The EU said the funds will support protection assistance, shelter, food, cash aid, psychosocial services, and access to water and healthcare for Ukrainians affected by the attacks.

An additional 8 million euros ($9.5 million) will go to Moldova to assist Ukrainian refugees.

"As Russia's full-scale invasion enters its fifth year, millions of Ukrainians are facing temperatures below freezing without power, without heat, cut off from the basic means of survival," Commissioner for Equality, Preparedness and Crisis Management, Hadja Lahbib said.

"With 153 million euros in new humanitarian aid and an additional 947 generators deployed this month, we want people to have shelter, warmth, and hope when they need it most."

Alongside financial assistance, the EU has stepped up emergency energy support. This week, 447 power generators were delivered to help restore electricity at critical facilities, the commission said.

A further 500 generators are now being deployed from the EU's rescEU strategic reserves to keep essential services running amid continued Russian strikes.

Since launching its full-scale invasion in 2022, Russia has systematically targeted Ukraine's power grid, damaging power plants, substations, and transmission lines. The attacks have caused repeated blackouts and forced emergency outages across the country.

Ukrainian officials have described the energy situation as "extremely serious," while Ukraine's Security Service has warned that Russia's continued strikes on civilian energy infrastructure amount to crimes against humanity.